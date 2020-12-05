Beaver Dam Community Theatre Receives Almost $47,000 Grant and Announces Online Performances

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre is receiving almost $47,000 from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Daily Citizen reports.

"It's a lifeline to get us through this stretch so that when the COVID situation improves then we can open and be ready for business," said BDACT Managing Director David Saniter.

The venue hopes to re-open in some capacity in April. A patron appeal is currently underway, and those who are able can make a contribution to the theatre at bdact.org.

In the meantime, check out the company's upcoming virtual event lineup:

December 6 - The Red Kettle Concert to benefit the Salvation Army

Link: https://bit.ly/RedKettleConcert

December 6 - Wayland Academy's Festival of Lessons and Carols

Link: wayland.org/academics/fine-arts/lessons-and-carols

December 11 - Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre's Holiday Harmony hosted by Rick Ramirez

Link: bdact.org

December 12 - Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to support Columbus food pantry,

Link: facebook.com/events/373528847194270/

December 13 - Swan City Ice Skater's Holiday Exhibition to benefit PAVE on Facebook Live

