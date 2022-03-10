BWW Review: NASSIM at The Overture Center

I cannot fathom the bravery of the actor I watched perform Nassim last night. The premise is simple, an actor alone on stage doing an unprepared reading of a script. Easy enough for an actor I suppose "cold reads" should be a thing in their repertoire. However, this goes a little deeper. By the end of the play, it's all in the playwright's native tongue of Farsi.

Francesca Hong, a Madison Actor did a marvelous job and moved through the difficulties of the assignment with grace and poise. She was a pleasure to watch and interact with.

The multi-media play makes great use of the space and the brings the audience along (even requesting volunteers at one point) on a fantastic journey about learning from each other. It creates a sense of community not only within the walls of the theater, but worldwide.

The entire experience was both touching and poignant. In this day of not only country wide, but worldwide division, this play created a space in which I felt very connected to not only the people in the audience, but to people on the other side of the world.

My takeaway was this: People are people and we have shared experiences of which we can all relate. Be it a concerned mother, or the longing for something that once was, or even just the nostalgia of going back home. The playwright (Nassim Soleimanpour) shares a touching autobiographical account of his childhood in an extremely vulnerable way. The added vulnerability of the actor having never seen the script brought it all home for me.

The play doesn't run long, so I am asking you to change your plans to make a space for this marvelous piece. Go, spend an hour and a half with others who wish to enjoy this shared experience. Open yourself up to something new and innovative. It's worth it. It was a beautiful show.

Dear performer. I want to show you something. Did you know, in Farsi my name is written like this: ".ROUPNAMIELOS MISSAN si eman yM"

From Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour comes an audacious new theatrical experiment. Each night a different performer joins the playwright on stage, while the script waits unseen in a sealed box. Touchingly autobiographical yet powerfully universal, NASSIM is a striking theatrical demonstration of how language can both divide and unite us. NASSIM follows Soleimanpour's globally acclaimed White Rabbit Red Rabbit, which has been translated into more than 25 different languages and performed over 1,000 times by names including Stephen Fry & Ken Loach.

Winner of the Scotsman Fringe First Award at Edinburgh Fringe 2017.

