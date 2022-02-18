Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Celebrates A Decade Of Robert Battle's Leadership

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, recognized by U.S. Congress as a vital American "Cultural Ambassador to the World," returns to Overture Center on Tuesday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. in Overture Hall. Celebrating a decade of Artistic Director Robert Battle's leadership, the one-night-only program presents Ailey's extraordinary dancers in a special anniversary program culminating in Alvin Ailey's beloved masterpiece, Revelations. Tickets are available at overture.org.

"Alvin Ailey's vision opened the door for generations of artists to use dance to inspire, unite and enlighten," stated Artistic Director Robert Battle. "Despite the twists and turns on the road we have all traveled together, we continue to find new ways to share artistry that renews our spirit of courage, hope and joy. I am deeply humbled to have led this seminal company for a decade, joined by incomparable dancers and choreographers on a journey of discovery that extends from the powerful works of our founder to the important voices of today-an ongoing dance dialogue that shines a light on the strength and resilience of our common humanity around the world."

The Battle 10th Anniversary program marks a decade of Battle's visionary leadership that has moved the company forward in exciting ways into a seventh decade. The program features a new production of his sensuous, swirling duet Unfold, evoking the tenderness and ecstasy in Gustave Charpentier's aria "Depuis Le Jour" sung by the incomparable Leontyne Price, and For Four, which captures the pent-up energy of a world cooped up during the pandemic set to a Wynton Marsalis delicious jazz score written in 4/4 time. The evening also includes the dynamic Ella, In/Side, Love Stories finale, Mass and Takademe.

The inspiring finale will be Alvin Ailey's must-see American masterpiece Revelations, acclaimed around the world for sending hearts soaring and lifting audiences to their feet. Since its debut in 1960, Revelations has been seen by more people than any other modern dance work and has moved audiences through its powerful storytelling and soul-stirring music, evoking timeless themes of determination, hope and transcendence. Springing from Ailey's childhood memories of growing up in the south and attending services at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Texas, Revelations pays homage to the rich cultural heritage of the African-American and explores the emotional spectrum of the human condition.

An artist who found salvation through dance, Alvin Ailey faced a world that refused to welcome him and resolved to build one that would. His determination, activism and search for truth in movement resulted in pioneering choreography centered on the African American experience that reached around the world opening hearts, minds and doors for others. Ailey is the focus of Jamila Wignot's acclaimed documentary film Ailey, which explores the man, his work, and its powerful legacy which continues today in the inspiring performances of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater coming to Madison. Available to stream on Hulu with subscription, the resonant biography is told through Ailey's own words, along with interviews of those close to him, evocative archival footage and historic performances.

Alvin Ailey said: "Dance is for everybody. I believe that dance came from the people and that it should always be delivered back to the people." Today, the Ailey organization is one of the world's leading modern dance companies and a global ambassador of American culture, deftly weaving performance, education and community programming using dance to celebrate the human spirit and inspire, enlighten and unite people of all backgrounds.