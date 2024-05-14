Experience Global Arts and Culture at International Festival 2024 at Overture

International Festival returns to Overture Center with two days full of performances, food and more! The annual festival will take place on Saturday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Together, we will celebrate the rich cultural heritage and diversity of our community with free performances throughout Overture by artists who call Dane County home, tasty cuisines, stunning arts and crafts from around the world, and information from many local organizations and businesses with global connections. More than 30 cultures will be represented with more than 30 FREE performances.
Guests may participate in person at Overture or online for select livestreamed performances via Overture's Facebook page.
SATURDAY PERFORMANCES – 10:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association - Traditional Sar Ping style of Lion Dance with live music
- LuLu Quintet - Sparkling French/Romany "hot club" jazz inspired by Django Reinhardt
- Cris & Ann Plata - South Texas and Mexican border music; Conjunto and Norteño
- Yid Vicious - Festive blend of traditional & contemporary Klezmer music
- Son Del Atlantico - Colombian fusion band
- Madison Chinese Culture Association - Promoting Chinese culture and supporting our community
- DanzTrad Traditional Mexican Dance - Promoting Mexican culture and traditions through dance
- Beni Daiko - Madison-based Japanese Taiko drumming
- Madison Pipes & Drums - Madison-based bagpipe band
- Boliviamanta Dance WI - Bolivian Carnival style dances, performed by first and second generation Bolivians
- Raizes do Brasil - Capoeira - a martial art that fuses self-defense, dance, music and acrobatics
- Madison Männerchor - Wisconsin's oldest German chorus, performing German & English songs
- Hmong Institute's Heritage Club - Traditional poetry songs (kwv txhiaj) with musical instruments
- Charlene Adzima and Andreas Transø - A kid-friendly introduction to Irish traditional music
- Kikeh Mato Afro-Pop - Guinean Pop music featuring traditional & contemporary instruments
- Last Gaspe - Canadian, Irish and American fiddle music that swings
- Limanya Drum & Dance Ensemble - Traditional drumming and dancing from Guinea, West Africa
- Breckenridge School of Highland Dance - Watch the swirling kilts and vibrant tartans of Scotland
- Meenakshi Ganesan and The Kalaanjali Dance Company - Bharatanatyam - classical Indian dance more than 3,000 years old
- Žaibas Lithuanian Dancers - Sharing, preserving and promoting Lithuanian heritage through dance
- Mad Craic Irish Dance - All-adult dance troupe performing both modern & old style Irish dances
- Tania Tandias Flamenco & Spanish Dance - Fiery flamenco dances from southern Spain
- Tri Bratovchedki - A cappella songs in the rhythms, harmonies & languages of Eastern Europe
- Okami Taiko - Eisa - a dynamic festival dance from Okinawa, Japan
- Guitar House of Madison - Spanish guitar music performed by Gabor Szarvas & friends
- Sadira Middle Eastern Dance - Raqs Sharki - the joyful, classical women's dance of the Middle East
- Atimevu - Traditional music from Ghana
- Sergio El Vacilon - Cuban son guajira, Cha Cha Cha, Mambo, solo guitar & vocals
SUNDAY PERFORMANCES – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association - Traditional Sar Ping style of Lion Dance with live music
- Madison Chinese Culture Association - Promoting Chinese culture and supporting our community
- LuLu Quintet - Sparkling French/Romany "hot club" jazz inspired by Django Reinhardt
- Beni Daiko - Madison-based Japanese Taiko drumming
INTERNATIONAL MARKET (Saturday and Sunday) AND FOOD VENDORS (Saturday only)
- Akarim African Enterprise
- Friendship Force- WI-Madison
- Friends of Ukraine
- German School of Madison
- Greenbush Heritage Foundation
- Hope Institute of Uganda
- Inti Fair Trade
- Italian Workmen's Club – Madison
- Jakarta Café
- MACCO
- Madame Chu Delicacies
- Made In Mexico, LLC
- Madison Arcatao Sister City Project (MASCP)
- Madison Kanifing Sister City
- Madison-Camaguey Sister City Association
- Madison-Rafah Sister City Project
- M & J Jamaican Kitch'n
- Nazka's Handmade
- Nepali American Friendship Association
- Otavalo Art
- Palestine Partners
- Polish Heritage Club of Wisconsin
- Rolling Pin Bake Shop
- Spinning Handiworks (Formerly Known as Yackack)
- The Sam's Elegant Team
- UW-Madison International Reach: Cross-Cultural Speakers Program
- Warda Bayda Artisans
- WESLI - Wisconsin ESL Institute
Performers and vendors are subject to change; for an up-to-date list, please visit overture.org.
