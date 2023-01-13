Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A Musical Tribute To Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Comes To Overture Center in March

The performance is on March 11.

Jan. 13, 2023  

A Musical Tribute To Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Comes To Overture Center in March

Oh, what a fun night it will be on Saturday, March 11, when OH WHAT A NIGHT, a musical tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, comes to Overture Center's Capitol Theater. The show begins at 2 p.m. Tickets ($52.50) go on sale on Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. at overture.org.

OH WHAT A NIGHT! is a blockbuster musical revue directed by award-winning Broadway producer/director Michael Chapman, written by Motown producer George Solomon and choreographed by critically acclaimed choreographer Paul Holmquist.

Sherry, Big Girls Don't Cry, Walk Like A Man, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, My Eyes Adored You, Working My Way Back To You, Let's Hang On and Who Loves You are just some of the many hits you'll enjoy from the dynamic songbook of those boys from Jersey, FRANKIE VALLI & THE FOUR SEASONS. Between the score of recognizable tunes and non-stop dancing, OH WHAT A NIGHT! also delivers informative and often hilarious banter between the high-spirited cast!

OH WHAT A NIGHT! is more than just a concert. It's a flashy, all-around, feel-good experience that leaves audiences on their feet Beggin' for more."




Overture Galleries Is Looking For Visual Artists To Exhibit In 2023-25 Seasons Photo
Overture Galleries Is Looking For Visual Artists To Exhibit In 2023-25 Seasons
Overture Center for the Arts is now accepting artist applications for Gallery I, II and III as part of our 2023-25 seasons. Located in Overture Center, 201 State Street, the Overture Galleries radiate off the Rotunda lobby on three levels, serving as an entryway to the Capitol Theater.
HADESTOWN is Coming to Madison This Month Photo
HADESTOWN is Coming to Madison This Month
​​​​​​​ Hadestown, the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is coming to Overture Center from Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 29 in Overture Hall.
Forward Theater Presents AIRNESS, January 26- February 12 Photo
Forward Theater Presents AIRNESS, January 26- February 12
For their third production of the 2022-23 season, Forward Theater Company will present Airness by Chelsea Marcantel. Directed by Molly Rhode. Performances are in the Playhouse at Overture Center for the Arts, January 26 - February 12. 
A VALENTINES AFFAIR 2023 to Bring Classic Love Stories To The Stage at Madison Shakespeare Photo
A VALENTINE'S AFFAIR 2023 to Bring Classic Love Stories To The Stage at Madison Shakespeare Company
Madison Shakespeare Company will present A Valentine's Affair 2023, a collection of classic love scenes directed by Annie Jay. The limited run of these love scenes from the works of William Shakespeare and prominent contemporaries spans just three dates in Madison: February 9, 10, and 11 at The Brink Lounge.

More Hot Stories For You


Gary Mullen and The Works Will Tribute Queen at the Overture CenterGary Mullen and The Works Will Tribute Queen at the Overture Center
January 13, 2023

Hailed as the World's Premier Queen Tribute Band, Gary Mullen & The Works will take the stage for One Night of Queen on Friday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Capitol Theater. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 13.
A Musical Tribute To Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Comes To Overture Center in MarchA Musical Tribute To Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Comes To Overture Center in March
January 13, 2023

Oh, what a fun night it will be on Saturday, March 11, when OH WHAT A NIGHT, a musical tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, comes to Overture Center's Capitol Theater. The show begins at 2 p.m. Tickets ($52.50) go on sale on Friday, Jan. 13.
Overture Galleries Is Looking For Visual Artists To Exhibit In 2023-25 SeasonsOverture Galleries Is Looking For Visual Artists To Exhibit In 2023-25 Seasons
January 11, 2023

Overture Center for the Arts is now accepting artist applications for Gallery I, II and III as part of our 2023-25 seasons. Located in Overture Center, 201 State Street, the Overture Galleries radiate off the Rotunda lobby on three levels, serving as an entryway to the Capitol Theater.
HADESTOWN is Coming to Madison This MonthHADESTOWN is Coming to Madison This Month
January 10, 2023

​​​​​​​ Hadestown, the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is coming to Overture Center from Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 29 in Overture Hall.
Forward Theater Presents AIRNESS, January 26- February 12Forward Theater Presents AIRNESS, January 26- February 12
January 9, 2023

For their third production of the 2022-23 season, Forward Theater Company will present Airness by Chelsea Marcantel. Directed by Molly Rhode. Performances are in the Playhouse at Overture Center for the Arts, January 26 - February 12. 
share