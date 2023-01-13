A Musical Tribute To Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Comes To Overture Center in March

Oh, what a fun night it will be on Saturday, March 11, when OH WHAT A NIGHT, a musical tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, comes to Overture Center's Capitol Theater. The show begins at 2 p.m. Tickets ($52.50) go on sale on Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. at overture.org.

OH WHAT A NIGHT! is a blockbuster musical revue directed by award-winning Broadway producer/director Michael Chapman, written by Motown producer George Solomon and choreographed by critically acclaimed choreographer Paul Holmquist.

Sherry, Big Girls Don't Cry, Walk Like A Man, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, My Eyes Adored You, Working My Way Back To You, Let's Hang On and Who Loves You are just some of the many hits you'll enjoy from the dynamic songbook of those boys from Jersey, FRANKIE VALLI & THE FOUR SEASONS. Between the score of recognizable tunes and non-stop dancing, OH WHAT A NIGHT! also delivers informative and often hilarious banter between the high-spirited cast!

OH WHAT A NIGHT! is more than just a concert. It's a flashy, all-around, feel-good experience that leaves audiences on their feet Beggin' for more."