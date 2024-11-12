Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Kinneksbond

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The past few weeks have truly been remarkable. After Les Misérables and The Peaky Blinders, one might wonder how this small country could surprise us further. Well, it seems a local production of The Sound of Music has done just that. Our very own Pirate Productions, the most esteemed English-speaking theater group in Luxembourg, has put together a show that could rival any major professional company. Here are some of the highlights.

The Von Trapp kids: There were so many great things about The Sound of Music that it is really hard to choose a favourite. But, if we had to make a pick, it would probably be the Von Trapp children. While the entire of the cast was profoundly talented, these young actors had the added challenge of constantly acting as group. With the exception of Liesl (Josie Hatch), the eldest daughter with a well-defined character arc, the siblings’ presence on stage was almost always collective, singing group songs and performing group numbers. Their execution was nearly flawless, which is impressive not only given their ages but also because it underscored the unity and strength of the Von Trapp family.

Sabine Goedert: Maria. At the end of the day, The Sound of Music will only be as good as its Maria. And she was amazing. It is easy to praise a lead actor in a review, but Goedert truly deserved that standing ovation. She was probably absent from the stage for no more than 15 minutes, and yet she was absolutely tireless in her performance. Top of her game throughout the entire show, she rocked her solos and was the conducting axis for most scenes and group numbers.

Victor Bonanno: Our first time director is, at this point, a well-known member of the Pirate community. We had the pleasure of watching him perform in Young Frankenstein some years ago, and are now privileged to witness his début as director. We could not be happier with the result - the pacing of the show was excellent, the balance of humour and drama was on point and his general direction truly captured the spirit of The Sound of Music. We would like to congratulate him on his efforts and commend him for upholding Pirate Productions’ high standard of excellence.

Pirate Productions: There is not much more we can say about the group. For 45 years they have gifted this country with high-quality English-speaking productions, fuelled by little more than sheer will and an abiding passion for amateur theatre. The art scene of this country and its expat community is in their debt.

Honourable Mentions: Article length sadly prevents us from a deeper dive, but we cannot go without acknowledging Ignacio Gonzalez (Captain von Trapp) and Christine Leick (Mother Abbess) for their compelling performances; Catriona Gillham (Elsa Schräder) and Simon Taylor-Kielty (Max Detweiler) for their comedic brilliance and, of course, Eric Gherardi and the orchestra for being the musical backbone of this event.

To reach out to the writer: nuno.de.sousa.lopes@gmail.com

Photo Credit: © Pirate Productions

