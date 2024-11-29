Review: IN THE BUSHES at Grand Théâtre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This weekend, we had the pleasure of covering In the Bushes, a dance performance directed by Léa Tirabasso, one of Luxembourg's most prominent artistic figures. The show deeply explored the widely held belief that humanity is the most evolved species in nature, challenging this notion through raw, striking references to the animal kingdom and the absurdity of human interactions and societal norms. Some highlights included:

The Requiem Scene: The concept of death permeated the play, but one scene stood out above all others. Set to the haunting strains of Mozart’s Requiem and shrouded in white smoke, the group performed a profoundly moving sequence where one actress was carried by the rest of the performers. Her limp, fragile body, cradled with such grace, vividly conveyed both the weight of lifelessness and its emotional impact on those left behind. This scene, perhaps the most challenging group number, seamlessly combined various artistic elements and demanded complete harmony among the performers.

The Symbolism: While many scenes invited personal interpretation, their messages were often strikingly clear. Themes such as social exclusion and our responses to shame, envy, and lust formed the core of the performance. Through masterfully choreographed movement, a healthy dose of humour, and just the right touch of absurdity, these emotions spilled from the stage in a way that was both entertaining and thought-provoking.

The General Energy: The ensemble's energy was truly unique. Their interactions radiated empathy, creating a dynamic that made their work not only artistic but also joyful. This sense of camaraderie elevated the performance, blending professionalism with a palpable sense of fun.

To reach out to the writer: nuno.de.sousa.lopes@gmail.com

Photo Credit: © Camilla Greenwell

