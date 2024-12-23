Review: NEIGE at Grand Théâtre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As the year drew to a close, Broadway World selected Pauline Bureau’s play Neige to cap off 2024. Premiering on December 17th at the Grand Théâtre of Luxembourg, this heartwarming reimagining of Snow White proved to be a fitting finale. While life rarely presents us with evil queens or poisoned apples, we’ve all faced the trials of complex family dynamics and the bittersweet allure of fleeting temptations. Here are some highlights from this memorable production:

Love and friendship: Teenage angst and our first contact with the realities of life can lead the young to fall madly in love with the idea of people. Writing a name over and over in a secret diary, taking themselves out of their comfort zone and even disregarding basic common sense over little more than a crush. This play was brilliant at setting up a naive infatuation with a prince charming built on little more than superficial perceptions. But even such a firery passion can be put into perspective by the grounding power of friendship.

Family: The tumultuous relationship between teenagers and their parents is central to the play, underscoring how these dynamics may one day shape our adult selves. Neige’s fraught relationship with her mother is relatable, as she initially perceives her as a tyrant—albeit not without reason. However, her youthful rebellion and her mother’s willingness to see the world through her daughter’s eyes result in moments of profound growth for both characters, offering a touching portrayal of reconciliation and mutual understanding.

Atmosphere: You can understand why the Grand Théâtre used its largest stage for this play. The production made remarkable use of the space it was given, immersing the audience in both an endless forest and a claustrophobic bedroom. The use of snow was very significant for the narrative, as was the digital display of wild animals. From Neige’s fetal position once she takes her leap of faith into the water to the mother’s cartwheel, symbolism was everywhere throughout the play, adding layers of artistic depth that surely left a lasting impression.

Photo Credit: Christophe Raynaud de Lage

