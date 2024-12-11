Review: COSÌ FAN TUTTE at Grand Théâtre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last week, Broadway World treated itself to Mozart’s famous opera Così fan tutte. Once again, the Grand Théâtre proved to its audience the extent of its versatility, bringing an international cast to performe this timeless masterpiece, only a couple of weeks after presenting a local dance production. We never cease to be thankful for this venue’s prolific service to the community. But let us highlight some key elements of this celebrated dramma giocoso.

The Direction: Dmitri Tcherniakov’s direction was perhaps our favourite aspect of the show. The acting was excellent in itself, but the overall spirit of the performance and the intricate details in each actor’s delivery demonstrated a meticulously crafted and unique vision. While this opera has been adapted countless times to modern settings, the fusion of a contemporary atmosphere with the eloquent, classical dialogue felt particularly well-suited. All of this, mind you, within the confines of a single house.

The Tone: As the name suggests, Mozart’s original dramma giocoso is characterized by its humorous style. This version of the tale, however, felt slightly darker. That once spacious living room began to feel increasingly small as decisions were made and actions taken over the course of a few intense days. The casting of older performers also gave the show a new layer of reflection, seeing how we were no longer dealing with young adults in the springtime of their days, but with experienced people with mature perspectives on life and love.

Don Alfonso: The entire cast delivered Great Performances, but Georg Nigl’s Don Alfonso stood out with such flair that we had to mention him by name. His yellow suit made him the sun around which the plot gravitated, and he carried this focal role with unspeakable class. His nonchalant mannerisms and smooth delivery were a delight to witness, despite how questionable his motives were throughout the narrative.

Photo Credit: © Monika Rittershaus

