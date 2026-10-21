Vince Gatton to Star in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Louisville's Brennan House

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This holiday season, Louisville native, Vince Gatton, will bring NYC-based Summoners Ensemble Theatre's acclaimed solo production of A Christmas Carol To the historic Brennan House at 631 South 5th Street, downtown.

Since 2013, Summoners Ensemble Theatre has conjured Charles Dickens's ghosts to life within the candlelit rooms of New York City's historic Merchant's House Museum each season. This December 21-27, 2026, those spirits embark on a new journey as A Christmas Carol at the Brennan House takes up a week-long residence in downtown Louisville. Audiences are invited to experience this beloved holiday tradition in the warmth and intimacy of the historic 19th century home.

Following his 1842 U.S. tour (which included a visit to Louisville), Dickens wrote A Christmas Carol and returned to tour the U.S. in 1865. This production of A Christmas Carol at the Brennan House asks a captivating question: What if the great author himself had stepped into the Brennan House parlor to present his cherished holiday classic to a select gathering on a winter evening?

Actor Vince Gatton stars in the production after appearing in Summoners Ensemble Theatre's acclaimed New York presentation of A Christmas Carol at the Merchant's House. As the ghosts make their journey from New York to Louisville, Gatton does the same, returning home to share this unique holiday experience with local audiences.

Gathered around twin fireplaces and surrounded by the warmth of a beautifully preserved Victorian home, audiences will experience A Christmas Carol in the intimate spirit of the readings that made Charles Dickens a literary celebrity on both sides of the Atlantic.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 12 Hrs 11 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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