Review: THE OUTSIDERS at Kentucky Performing Arts Presented by Broadway in Louisville

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If you were to think of classic literary novels that you associate with English class, you might think of To Kill a Mockingbird, Of Mice and Men, Animal Farm, and many others. Near the top of that list would undoubtedly be S.E. Hinton’s young adult classic The Outsiders. It’s been taught for almost 60 years and was adapted into a lauded feature film in 1983. For generations, teens have identified with the edgy and angsty grit of 1967 Tulsa that Hinton created, and now the story (with the novel as its basis) has made its way to the stage as the 2024 Best Musical Winner. Two years later it’s on tour across the country.

The rather simple story centers around Ponyboy Curtis and his two older brothers, as well as their gang, The Greasers. They’re considered lower class, contrasting to the affluent part of town, where the kids are known as Sochs (short for Socialites). The two sides are always at odds, but when a life or death choice for Ponyboy’s best friend, Johnny Cade, results in the death of one of the Sochs, tensions rise to an all-time high as Tulsa turns into a powder keg waiting to explode.

The show is wonderfully led by Nolan White as Ponyboy. He embodies the innocence of the character and makes Ponyboy incredibly empathic and likable. Vocally, he’s great, really getting to shine with the Act 1 Ballad “Great Expectations”. Corbin Drew Ross as his middle brother, Sodapop, provides much-needed comedic relief. His line readings are often fantastic and hysterical. Travis Roy Rogers as Darrel, the eldest Curtis brother, serves as a grounded presence in the show, and you can really truly feel his frustration as he struggles to fill the role of both father and brother. Ross and Rogers sing another absolute standout in Act 2’s “Throwing in the Towel”. It’s one of my favorite moments in the show. Vocally they soar, but even more impressive how emotional and raw their performance is. I was in tears.

The supporting cast also has many great moments to shine. Emma Hearn (Cherry) uses her gorgeous voice to break your heart as she connects with Ponyboy, all the while knowing deep down that they have no future together. Bonale Fambrini (Johnny Cade) serves as another heart of the show, another beacon of innocence that is unfairly taken away. His Act 2 moment “Stay Gold” has the audience absolutely enthralled. Finally, Tyler Jordan Wesley (Dallas) provides some much needed spunk and energy. His Dallas is a well-meaning, but sometimes destructive loose cannon. But what really comes through in his performance is his true love for Pony and Johnny.

Even with all these amazing performances, the true star of the show is the direction by Tony winner Danya Taymor. So much of the show is done so specifically and intricately that it’s a wonder to watch. In Act 2, there is a 5 minute sequence of a rumble that would put even the best production of West Side Story to shame. The sheer grit and brutality of the fight was mesmerizing. Throughout the show is also some of the best lighting design I’ve ever seen. It layers like a painting on top of each stage picture, adding deep emotion, depth, and feeling to every scene. I’d venture to say this is the best directed musical Broadway has seen since Hadestown.

As someone who saw the original cast on Broadway and liked the show okay, I was interested to revisit, and it really is mind-boggling how I loved it so much more the second time around. This show isn’t "Disneyfied" or watered down. This is gritty, raw, and real. It’s a story written for teens that treats that intended audience like adults, and that’s the long-lasting appeal of the story. Staying true to the novel brought in so much depth and nuance the show. This is a strong entry to close out Louisville’s 2025-26 season, and it sets the bar quite high as the new cycle of shows starts in just under two months.

Running Now - August 23rd

Whitney Hall at Kentucky Performing Arts

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