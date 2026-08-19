Previews: COHERENCE at Time Slip Theatre
This mind-bending psychological thriller will run Aug. 14-23 at Time Slip Theatre in Old Louisville
Time Slip Theatre, a 501(c) (3) theatre company most known for its productions of "The Rocky Horror Show," is excited to launch its 2026-27 season with the mind-bending psychological thriller "Coherence."
Based on the 2013 film of the same name, "Coherence" follows a group of friends who assemble for a dinner party the night a comet is supposed to pass uncomfortably close to Earth. While the wine flows, the comet’s mysterious wake begins to set off a troubling chain of events, and the congruence between the past, the present, and the future begins to shatter. "Coherence" is a metaphysical puzzle with a “Twilight Zone” and “Black Mirror” atmosphere that will linger in audiences’ minds like an unsolvable riddle long after they leave the theatre.
Directed by Charlie Meredith with a script by filmmaker James Ward Byrkit, the show will run August 14-23 at Time Slip Theatre in Old Louisville, 100 W. Ormsby Ave. All shows except Sundays are at 8 p.m., with Sundays at 5:30 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime and the shows run 1 hour 30 minutes with one intermission. Tickets are $28 and are available at timesliptheatre.org.
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