Kentucky Performing Arts And StageOne Family Theatre Present ZOMBIE UNIVERSITY And NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Over the next two Saturdays, students of Zombie University will be rehearsing for the live adaptation of the George Romero classic, Night of the Living Dead.

Zombie U is a unique program that introduces beginner actors to the onstage experience through the combination of a basic acting class and participating in a professionally produced play. Performances of Night of the Living Dead bring the 1968 classic film to the “after-life” on stage at Old Forester's Paristown Hall.

This production is geared towards grown-ups, featuring zombies walking through the crowd, a bevy of spooky drink options, and surprise cameos in each performance.

Performances occur at Old Forester's Paristown Hall, 724 Brent St. from October 19- November 2.

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing $26.3 million in an average year, including $15.8 million in direct economic impact with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.]

ABOUT STAGEONE FAMILY THEATRE

StageOne Family Theatre has served greater Louisville since 1946. In its 76 years in the community, StageOne has witnessed the transformative power of theatre for children of all ages. StageOne's mission is to ensure they continue to lift barriers and remove obstacles to make the arts more accessible to everyone. Through meaningful partnerships with local school systems, corporate sponsors, and individual donors, they continue to deliver live, in-person, and virtual performances to local and national audiences as a vehicle for sparking imagination, fostering empathy, and cultivating passion for the performing arts.

Comments