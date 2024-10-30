Kentucky Performing Arts And Louisville Public Media Present TAIKOPROJECT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kentucky Performing Arts and Louisville Public Media will present Taikoproject.

TAIKOPROJECT, founded in 2000, defines a modern American style of taiko, the art of Japanese drumming, blending traditional forms with an innovative and fresh aesthetic.

This group first made waves when they became the first American taiko group to win the prestigious Tokyo International Taiko Contest in 2005, besting the Japanese groups in the competition.

The group has performed on the Academy Awards, the GRAMMY Awards, NBC's The Voice, Syfy's Face/Off, The X-Factor, Conan, Jimmy Kimmel Live, the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

TAIKOPROJECT was honored with the prestigious Visionary Award from East West Players.

Taking place on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. at The Kentucky Center—Bomhard Theater. Tickets are available here.

Comments