AMBER AUTRY: HAPPY HOLLER TOUR to Play Kentucky Center March 19

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Amber Autry is bringing her tour to 29 additional cities across North America, including a stop at The Kentucky Center's Bomhard Theater (501 West Main Street, Louisville, KY) on Friday, March 19 at 7:00 PM. The show is part of the AMBER AUTRY: HAPPY HOLLER TOUR, billed as a high-energy night filled with Amber Autry's sharp, relatable humor.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, September 18 at 10 AM at kentuckyperformingarts.org. Tickets for the tour will be available for pre-sale starting Wednesday, September 16 at 10:00 AM before the general on sale Friday, September 18 at 10:00 AM. Tickets and information can also be found at amberautrycomedy.com.

About Amber Autry

Amber Autry is a Nashville-based stand-up comedian known for her high-energy performances and sharp, relatable humor. An ancestor of iconic singing cowboy Gene Autry, Amber honed her comedic skills at Chicago's renowned Second City before transitioning to stand-up. Now a headliner, her dynamic stage presence has led her to share the spotlight with comedy heavyweights such as Fortune Feimster, Whitney Cummings, and Tim Meadows. Autry's growing acclaim includes features on Peacock TV, Drybar Comedy, and Don't Tell Comedy, as well as a recent appearance on Netflix's 'Introducing...' In 2026, Autry sold out comedy clubs nationwide, taped her debut solo live special (release TBD), and launched her first-ever theater run with a sold-out first leg of The Happy Holler Tour. In 2027, she takes the tour worldwide, with dates across the US and abroad.

Follow Amber Autry: @amberautrycomedy on all platforms.

About Kentucky Performing Arts

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing $26.3 million in an average year, including $15.8 million in direct economic impact with patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

Three locations in Louisville make up the family of venues under the Kentucky Performing Arts umbrella:

The Kentucky Center at 501 W. Main St.

The Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway

Old Forester's Paristown Hall, 724 Brent St.

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