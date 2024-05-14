ACT Louisville Announces Cast For JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT At Iroquois Amphitheater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In partnership with Louisville Parks and Recreation, ACT Louisville Productions (ALP) producers Beth Craig Hall and Randy Blevins have announced the cast and creative team for their musical production Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The Iroquois Amphitheater June 14 - 23. Tickets to all performances are now on sale at actlouisville.com and at https://iroquoisamphitheater.com/.

‍Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's multi award-winning show Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has been performed hundreds of thousands of times including multiple runs in London's West End and on Broadway in New York City, as well as international tours in over 80 countries worldwide. Since its debut in the 1970s, “Joseph” has become one of the world's most beloved family musicals.

This epic story and its timeless score feature much loved pop and musical theatre classics, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door, There's One More Angel In Heaven and Go, Go, Go Joseph.

“ACT is overjoyed to return to the Iroquois Amphitheater in partnership with Louisville Parks with this blockbuster summer musical,” said Hall. “We have so many talented artists and craftsman join us this year to help model and train young performers from all over our community. We have over 15 different schools represented from Louisville Metro, Southern Indiana, and surrounding counties.”

Adds Blevins, “Mayor Craig Greenberg's administration and Louisville Parks and Recreation have been instrumental in our return to the amphitheater. Beth and I grew up attending performances at this iconic venue. It's a dream come true to now craft those unforgettable memories for the next generation of theatre enthusiasts.”

Joseph will have nine performances June 14-23 at The Iroquois Amphitheater (1080 Amphitheater Road, Louisville, KY 40214) with a sing-a-long performance on June 16th at 7:30. Audiences are encouraged to dress up as their favorite musical theatre character, contribute to the “Any Dream Will Do” board and get photos with a replica of the Technicolor Dreamcoat. Tickets are on sale online at actlouisville.com.

Reserved seats are available at $38 and $55 depending on the seat location and day of performance. General admission seats are just $19. Group rates are also available.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat cast and creative team:

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Lyrics by Tim Rice

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

CREATIVE TEAM

Executive Producers: Beth Craig Hall and Randy Blevins

Directed by: Beth Craig Hall

Stage Managers: Alexis Morales and Alyssa Charlesworth

Musical Direction: Kyle Broady

Choreography: Jillian Carroll and Michelle Phillips Semrick

Costume Design: Frankie Lewis

Hair and Makeup Design: Deidre Brooks

Scenic Design and Technical Direction: Scott Davis

Properties Design: Alex Craig

Assistant Stage Managers: Elijah Waldorf, Melissa Mullis

Stage Management Intern: Eva Sautter

Lighting Design: Tyler Warner

Iroquois Amphitheater Technical Design/Director: Michael Hallett

CAST

Joseph: Philip David Buckley

Narrator #1: Sydney Warner

Narrator #2: Olivia Manning

Narrator #3: Emerson Taylor

Canaan Days: Chris Gatterdam

One More Angel in Heaven: Thomas (TJ) Poliskie

Pharaoh: Alex Hunt

Jacob/Potiphar: Alex Craig

Butler: Cajani Hurd

Benjamin's Calypso/Joseph Understudy: T Russell

Benjamin's Calypso Understudy: Tony Reimoneq

Baker: Aliya McCoy

Reuben: Christian Hamilton

Potiphar's Wife: Ja'Naye Flanagan

Brothers:

Victor Beeler, Aidan Brooks, Holden Craig, Chris Gatterdam, Ayden Gibson, Christian Hamilton, Alex Hunt, Cajani Hurd, Thomas (TJ) Poliskie, and T Russell

Female Ensemble:

Sydney Feitl, Maggie Hugues, Aliya McCoy, Emily Proctor, Eva Sautter, Claire Stuecker, Nadia Brooks, Lilyanna Megibben, Isabelle Sims, Iris Verastegui and Avonlea Wharton

Featured Dancers:

Ja'Naye Flanagan, Rubie Miller, Haylie Rebilas, Lexie Stites, Heaven Williams,

Children's Ensemble

Mannix Besic, Bexley Bock, Ellie Hamilton, Moriah Jones, Charlotte (Lo) Kragel, Eliott Owens, Sadie Scurlock, Ruby Semrick, Lila Shalenko

About ACT Louisville Productions:

ACT Louisville Productions is a performing arts production company that uses the vehicle of productions as a way to elevate arts training in the community and promote inclusion and access for young performers. ALP sponsors summer training intensives and will mount at least one professional production per year. Visit actlouisville.com to learn more about sponsorship opportunities, audition notices, and educational opportunities.

Sponsorship opportunities are now available. Individuals and businesses interested in supporting local talent and local theatre in the South End are encouraged to get in contact with the leadership team at ALP. Visit actlouisville.com/sponsor to learn more about our unique benefits and sponsorship packages.

