Kentucky Performing Arts To Host Inaugural Bradley Awards Recognizing Young Emerging Theater Artists

Kentucky Performing Arts will present the inaugural Bradley Awards, an official Regional Awards Program of The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA), otherwise known as The Jimmy Awards.

Bradley Awards will celebrate young, emerging artists and elevate the importance of theatre arts education. The Bradley Awards will work in partnership with high schools across Kentucky and Southern Indiana to adjudicate a musical production at each participating school, culminating in an awards ceremony at The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts in Louisville, where awards in various categories will be presented to winning students, educators, and ensembles.

The awards presentation will take place in the 2,400 seat Whitney Hall at The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts in Louisville.

During The Bradley Awards, two area students will be selected to represent the region at The Jimmy Awards in New York City, which includes 10 days of private coaching, master classes, and rehearsals with theatre professionals prior to participation in the national awards ceremony in a Broadway theater.

The Bradley Awards are named in honor of Bradley Broecker, whose central role in bringing touring Broadway shows to Kentuckiana has made immeasurable impact on the region's vibrancy. The Bradley Awards are presented by KPA in partnership with the Louisville Theatrical Association.

“We are excited to play an important role in elevating awareness of theatre arts education, as we have done for the past 40 years,” said Kim Baker, president and CEO of Kentucky Performing Arts. “Statewide programs, like the Kentucky Governor's School for the Arts, have always been a central pillar of our mission and The Bradley Awards create another opportunity shine a spotlight on our local talent.”

Eligible students include those attending public and private high schools in all Kentucky counties and in the following Indiana counties: Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Scott, and Washington. Only students enrolled in 9th through 12th grade at participating high schools are eligible to be considered for individual awards (i.e. Best Actor/Best Actress). Theatre programs of all budget sizes are encouraged to consider participation; The Bradley Awards will seek to meet schools “where they are” and celebrate their achievements in context of their resources.

Based on capacity, KPA may need to limit the number of schools that participate in The Bradley Awards; not all schools that are interested in participating are guaranteed a spot in the program.

The Bradley Awards will send a team of three adjudicators to each participating high school to view a performance of their musical. Adjudicators for The Bradley Awards are qualified performing arts educators, professionals, and experts from throughout the awards region. In addition to considering the production, cast, and crew for award categories at The Bradley Awards final ceremony in late May/early June 2025, the adjudicators provide constructive feedback to educators and students with a goal of celebrating their achievements and supporting students' continued artistic growth.

For the awards presentation at The Kentucky Center, all participating schools will have the opportunity to attend The Bradley Awards. Some schools will be selected to perform an ensemble piece from their musical during the ceremony.

Based on feedback from adjudicators, schools and students are nominated in various categories (similar to the Tony Awards). Winners are announced for each category during the ceremony.

The Bradley Awards include:

Best Actor*

Best Actress*

Best Overall Production

Best Direction

Best Ensemble

Best Supporting Actor*

Best Supporting Actress*

A category acknowledging outstanding students in technical/production roles (stage management, set design, etc.)

A category acknowledging a school that has made community impact with their performance/production (i.e. fundraising for charity, raising awareness of an important issue, etc.)

*Students are adjudicated in the category corresponding to their gender identification, not the gender of the role that they play. Students identifying as non-binary or gender-fluid may choose to either select the category in which they wish to be adjudicated (regardless of the gender of the role) or they may be adjudicated based on the gender of the role they play.

The winners in the Best Actor/Actress categories receive an all-expenses paid trip to New York City to participate in the national Jimmy Awards (which includes 10 days of masterclasses, as well as the awards ceremony where they will be considered alongside other young artists from across the country).

Values and belonging

The Bradley Awards believes every young artist has value and potential, and every participating student and educator should contribute to an environment that is empowering, educational, exciting, and welcoming to all. While there is a competitive element to any awards ceremony, all participants should be treated with dignity and respect, and in turn should treat others with dignity and respect. The Bradley Awards seeks to build community amongst our region's high school theatre programs, all of which are worthy of celebration for the value they bring to our youth and our communities.

About Kentucky Performing Arts

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing $26.3 million in an average year, including $15.8 million in direct economic impact with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

Three locations in Louisville make up the family of venues under the Kentucky Performing Arts umbrella:

The Kentucky Center at 501 W. Main St.

The Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway

Old Forester's Paristown Hall, 724 Brent St.

ABOUT THE JIMMY AWARDS

The Jimmy Awards/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) program impacts approximately 130,000 students who participate in 51 regional high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $6,000,000 in educational scholarships since its launch in 2009.

Presented by The Broadway League Foundation, Inc., the NHSMTA invites two nominees from each local regional ceremony to New York City for a rigorous theatre intensive that includes coaching sessions, training, and rehearsals led by some of Broadway's most accomplished professionals. Nominees will spend ten days in New York City from Friday, June 14, 2024, through Tuesday, June 25, 2024, and their efforts throughout the week will lead to one extraordinary talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage.

The fifteenth annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 24, 2024, at the Minskoff Theatre. For more information, please visit www.JimmyAwards.com.

