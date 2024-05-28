Louisville Orchestra Reveals In Harmony 2024 Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Louisville Orchestra is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated dates for the 2024 In Harmony tour, bringing world-class music to communities across Central Kentucky this July and Western Kentucky in September. Thanks to the generous support of the Kentucky General Assembly in conjunction with the Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet all events on the In Harmony Tour are free to the public. Registration may be required for some events.

Under the dynamic leadership of Music Director Teddy Abrams, the Orchestra will present a spectacular program blending classical masterpieces with soulful pop hits. While featuring exceptional Kentucky vocalists Jason Clayborn and Daria Raymore on soul-stirring renditions of classics by Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, and Lionel Richie, audiences will also enjoy Leonard Bernstein's energetic "Three Dance Episodes from On the Town" and the profound depths of Dvořák's Symphony No. 9. Each concert promises a unique fusion of classical virtuosity and timeless soul, featuring hits like "Endless Love," "It's A Man's World," and "Ain't No Mountain High Enough."

Central Kentucky Week of the In Harmony tour kicks off on July 9, at Taylor County High School in Campbellsville, continues on July 10, at Towne Square in Glasgow, and is followed by a performance on July 12, at Spencer County High School in Taylorsville. The week concludes on July 14, at the Stephen Foster Amphitheater in Bardstown.

The Western Kentucky Residency, conducted by Gabe Lefkowitz, will take place during the week of September 24 featuring renowned cellist and singer-songwriter, Ben Sollee. The tour begins on September 24 at Lovett Auditorium in Murray, followed by a performance on September 25 at Christian County High School Gym in Hopkinsville. The residency concludes on September 26 at the Preston Arts Center in Henderson.

In addition to the main tour dates, the Louisville Orchestra will host free "Once Upon An Orchestra" events in July, bringing the magic of music directly to local libraries. These intimate events will take place at various libraries across Kentucky, including Taylor County Public Library, Larue County Public Library, Hart County Public Library, Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library, Spencer County Public Library, Bullitt County Public Library (Mount Washington Branch), and Nelson County Public Library. Community members can register through the Louisville Orchestra's website.

Graham Parker, Chief Executive of the Louisville Orchestra, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming tour: “In Harmony is not just about bringing music to our community; it's about creating connections and making classical music accessible to everyone. We are excited to continue this tradition and look forward to seeing the joy it brings to each town we visit.”

Music Director Teddy Abrams added, “There's something incredibly special about performing in different parts of Kentucky and seeing how music can unite and uplift communities. This year's In Harmony tour promises to be a powerful experience for both the musicians and the audiences.”

The In Harmony tour exemplifies the Louisville Orchestra's commitment to community engagement. By bringing high-quality performances to diverse venues across Kentucky, the orchestra aims to foster a deeper appreciation for music and strengthen community bonds.

Don't miss out on this unforgettable series of concerts and events celebrating the power of music and community. For more information, to register for free events, and to reserve your tickets, visit https://louisvilleorchestra.org/InHarmonyTour/.

About the Artists:

Jason Clayborn, a Louisville native, is a highly acclaimed vocalist with deep gospel music roots. He has toured globally and has been recognized with multiple Gospel Music Association awards and a Stellar Award nomination. Clayborn's dynamic performances have graced platforms like BET and TBN.

Daria Raymore, a talented singer from Louisville, has captivated audiences worldwide with her exceptional vocal talent. Raised in a musically inclined family, Raymore continues to impress with her passion for music and her ongoing work on her solo album.

Ben Sollee, a Kentucky musician and composer, has been a significant figure in the music scene for nearly two decades. His latest album, "Long Haul" (2024), reflects his personal and professional journey, showcasing his unique cello style and compelling storytelling.

About the Louisville Orchestra

The Louisville Orchestra was created in 1937 and sprung up in a time of need, just after the great flood and in the wake of the depression. Robert Whitney was invited to conduct the newly established orchestra, known then as the Louisville Philharmonic, and arrived from Chicago that same year. In its formation, the goal was to create a new model for the American symphony orchestra, as it was conceived through an ambitious effort that emphasized innovation through the commissioning, performance, and recording of new works by contemporary composers. The Louisville Orchestra garnered international critical acclaim, became the first orchestra to establish a record label, and cemented a place in history for its contribution to contemporary classical music. In its first two decades, the Louisville Orchestra commissioned/recorded up to 52 new works annually and ultimately created 150 vinyl recordings (LPs) of more than 450 works. The Louisville Orchestra continues to be recognized as a cornerstone of the Louisville performing arts community. Music Director Teddy Abrams has helmed the Louisville Orchestra since 2014, and the Louisville Orchestra has returned to its origins of commissioning new music and recording, having released two albums under the prestigious Decca Gold label. A wide variety of immersive and innovative concert performances and educational programming continue to receive national attention. Recent press coverage includes articles and mentions in The New Yorker, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and CBS Sunday Morning. Accolades include three invitations to perform at Carnegie Hall; the Leonard Bernstein Award for Excellence in Educational Programming; the League of American Orchestras 2019 Ford Musician Awards for Excellence in Community Service; and 19 American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) awards for adventurous programming in use of contemporary music.

