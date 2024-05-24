Waterfront's Most Talented to Hold Open Auditions in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Waterfront Park and Jou Jou Presents are partnering to produce Waterfront's Most Talented! in conjunction with this year's Fourth of July celebration. Waterfront Park's Most Talented! will feature local and regional performers taking the stage and serving as part of the evening's entertainment. Singers, musicians, magicians, dancers, bands, comedians, and performing artists of all disciplines are encouraged to audition in person or make a submission online. Applicants are not charged a fee to audition.

EVENT DETAILS

WHEN:

Open Call Live Auditions:

Sunday, June 9

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts – Bomhard Theater

501 West Main Street

Anyone unable to attend the live Open Call may submit a video audition. Submissions will be accepted until 3:00 PM on Sunday, June 16. For online audition information, click here: Online Audition Submission Form.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Waterfront Park and Jou Jou Presents are gearing up for an exciting Fourth of July celebration that will offer a new twist this year: Waterfront's Most Talented! – a variety show that will feature talented singers, dancers, musicians, and performing artists from all disciplines. It's an opportunity to celebrate local and regional talent right on our own front lawn for the Park's 25th anniversary.

Over the years, Waterfront Park has been home to some of Louisville's biggest and most iconic events and festivals, including the popular annual Fourth of July celebration. This year in honor of the Park's 25th anniversary, area performing artists are invited to share their special talents with those in attendance at Waterfront's Most Talented! The talent showcase will be followed by a dazzling fireworks display over the Ohio River.

Waterfront Park's Most Talented! is an opportunity to celebrate the diversity of talents from all communities that use and appreciate Waterfront Park, in honor of 25 years of community support and engagement.

ABOUT WATERFRONT PARK

Waterfront Park is a treasured community asset and home to some of Louisville's most exciting celebrations. Once a wasteland of scrap yards and heavy industrial uses, Waterfront Park is now a vibrant green space that welcomes over 2.4 million visitors each year. As the most utilized urban park in the city, it's a place where Louisville comes together to celebrate our unique sense of community. Waterfront Park is a non-profit public park made possible by the generosity of Waterfront supporters. Learn more at ourwaterfront.org.

Comments