Waterfront's Most Talented to Hold Open Auditions in June

Selected performers will entertain the Fourth of July fireworks audience.
Waterfront Park and Jou Jou Presents are partnering to produce Waterfront's Most Talented! in conjunction with this year's Fourth of July celebration. Waterfront Park's Most Talented! will feature local and regional performers taking the stage and serving as part of the evening's entertainment. Singers, musicians, magicians, dancers, bands, comedians, and performing artists of all disciplines are encouraged to audition in person or make a submission online. Applicants are not charged a fee to audition.
WHEN:
Open Call Live Auditions:
Sunday, June 9
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
WHERE:
The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts – Bomhard Theater
501 West Main Street
Anyone unable to attend the live Open Call may submit a video audition. Submissions will be accepted until 3:00 PM on Sunday, June 16. For online audition information, click here: Online Audition Submission Form.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Waterfront Park is a treasured community asset and home to some of Louisville's most exciting celebrations. Once a wasteland of scrap yards and heavy industrial uses, Waterfront Park is now a vibrant green space that welcomes over 2.4 million visitors each year. As the most utilized urban park in the city, it's a place where Louisville comes together to celebrate our unique sense of community. Waterfront Park is a non-profit public park made possible by the generosity of Waterfront supporters. Learn more at ourwaterfront.org.
