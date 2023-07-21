(mostly)musicals GAME ON Levels Up With New Additions to its Roster

Let the games begin! On July 25th, (mostly)musicals returns to Upstairs at the Federal with music director Gregory Nabours for a show that's not just PLAYing around! From video games to mind games, games of chance, skill, and the heart are all part of our 47th edition. And we've just LEVELED UP with some new additions: Jared Gertner (B'way: SPELLING BEE, BOOK OF MORMON, West End: BOOK OF MORMON - Olivier nomination) and a special guest performance from the thrilling new rock musical EXORCISTIC featuring Emma Hunton (WICKED, NEXT TO NORMAL, tv: "Good Trouble") and Mitchell Gerrard Johnson (A NEW BRAIN at Celebration).

They'll join previously announced performers including Broadway's Jason Michael Snow (BOOK OF MORMON, TV: "Black Monday"), April Nixon (SMOKEY JOE'S, West End: DAMN YANKEES - Olivier nomination), Michael-Leon Wooley (LITTLE SHOP, FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE film: THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG), Sharon McNight (Tony nominee: STARMITES, MAC Lifetime Achievement Award), and Mary Faber (AVENUE Q, HOW TO SUCCEED), plus LA favorites including Amanda Kruger (A NEW BRAIN at Celebration), Danny Bernardo (MAMMA MIA at La Mirada), Jonny Lee Jr. (world premiere of GOLD MOUNTAIN), Kelley Dorney (Broadway at Music Circus's CINDERELLA), Miatta Lebile (TV: "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson"), Pablo Rossil (Swingin' With the Music), Rianny Vasquez (La Mirada's GREASE), Vancie Vega (The NOT Dolly Show), and more to be announced.

And if you'd like jump into the ring yourself, bring your music and sign up for our original open mic afterparty, hosted for the first time by Jason Michael Snow!

Tickets for (mostly)musicals GAME ON! are $25/general admission and $35/VIP and are available at www.mostlymusicalsLA.com. Pre-game drinks and dinner start at 6pm, the show begins at 7:30pm, and the open mic afterparty follows! There is a suggested food/drink minimum of $20 for this event. Upstairs at the Federal is located on the 2nd floor of the Federal Bar at 5303 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA., and is accessible by elevator. Street and valet parking are available.

(mostly)musicals is a uniquely entertaining, often unexpected (mostly) bi-monthly themed cabaret series in Los Angeles produced by amy francis schott with music director Gregory Nabours since 2014. Follow mostly musicals on FB and IG for additional content and special offers, subscribe on YouTube, and visit www.mostlymusicalsLA.com to sign up for email updates and news about upcoming shows!