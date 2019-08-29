YOU'RE MISSING IT! Announced At Garry Marshall Theatre

Garry Marshall Theatre is back with the next installment of family favorite marshallARTS Storybook Pages Series with the 2019 Penguin Young Readers book You're Missing It!, by husband and wife team Brady Smith with Tiffani Thiessen, with illustrations by Brady Smith on Saturday, September 14 at 11am at the Garry Marshall Theatre



Garry Marshall Theatre's Storybook Pages brings vibrant children's books to life on the big screen with spectacular sound effects.



Author Tiffani Thiessen said, "You're Missing It! is a semi-autobiographical story about my husband (and really most of us parents) having to be reminded to unplug and engage as he played outside with our son. We all too often forget about the simple beauties around us especially when experiencing them with our kids."



For this very special edition of Storybook Pages, You're Missing It! will be read by Thiessen and Smith. Accompanying the theatricalized book presentation, the event includes music, activities, a scavenger hunt and healthy snacks.



This is a ticketed event with limited seating. Tickets and information are available by visiting garrymarshalltheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at 818.955.8101.



Sometimes technology-addicted parents and kids need a reminder to appreciate the moment and the people they're with. In their new picture book, You're Missing It!, bestselling author and actress Tiffani Thiessen teams with husband Brady Smith to draw upon their own eye-opening parental experiences to create a fun and lively tale that reminds us to tune in and savor the time we have together.



Brady Smith says, "We're so excited to share our very first children's book at Garry Marshall Theatre. Writing this with my wife was an absolute thrill. The story is a friendly reminder, for parents and children alike, to unplug and enjoy being present in the moment."





