YOU CAN'T DISAPPEAR IN STUDIO CITY World Premiere to be Presented by Anemoia Films in July

"You Can't Disappear In Studio City" is a trip back to the 1990s, a non-traditional performance, resulting in a unique and memorable immersive experience.
Anemoia Films will present world premiere of 'You Can't Disappear In Studio City', our brand new summer main stage original play in two acts by Chris Haas.
Our show is an outrageous and witty new comedy. "Sort Of A Point" is a semi-popular soap opera produced at Ramrod Studios in the heart of Studio City; but behind the scenes lies an undercurrent of back room deals, scheming amongst the cast and crew, drug trafficking and a general sense of moral turpitude. What starts as a regular day on set dissolves into a comedy of errors as soap opera actors and gangsters collide over a truly bizarre MacGuffin. Satirical, absurd, and brutal, "You Can't Disappear in Studio City" is "Soapdish" meets "Get Shorty", the kind of story you'd find browsing your local video store on Friday night in the '90s. You could say it's the kind of thing they don't make anymore.
Our independent production company focuses on theater and film in the Los Angeles area. We are driven by a desire to build upon the beautiful Valley artistic community and nothing encapsulates that more than our little anemia-filled homage to that shared dream of everyone in the Valley putting up small shows busking for their wears.
We are honored and humbled to share our weird little show with the LA Theatre community. Below are the details for our run. We'd love to see you there, if you fancy your best 90's outfit, wear it!
Watch our trailer HERE to give you a taster:
Previews: July 8, 9
Showtimes: July 22, 23, 29, 30 & August 5, 6
8:PM
You Can't Disappear In Studio City
A Play in Two Acts by Chris Haas
Featuring
Bridget Avildsen
Kayleigh Marie Cook
Isabella Costa
Kriss Dozal
Nicole Efseaff
Katierose Donohue Enriquez
Alec Frasier
Victoria Anne Greenwood
Sydney Faye Jenkins
Katy Laughlin
Max Marsh
Ignacio Navarro
Mikey Philbrick
Dani Power
Jefferson Reid
Vanessa Vaughn
Celine Rosalie Zoppe
Written & Directed by
Chris Haas
Produced by
Chris Haas
Melissa Kirkpatrick
Frost Koveal
Kathryn Laughlin
Max Marsh
Tech
Maryanne Householder
Photography & Design
Mikey Philbrick
3 Line Studio
12970 Branford Street
Unit L
Arleta, CA
Videos
