YOU CAN'T DISAPPEAR IN STUDIO CITY World Premiere to be Presented by Anemoia Films in July

"You Can't Disappear In Studio City" is a trip back to the 1990s, a non-traditional performance, resulting in a unique and memorable immersive experience.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

Anemoia Films will present world premiere of 'You Can't Disappear In Studio City', our brand new summer main stage original play in two acts by Chris Haas.

Our show is an outrageous and witty new comedy. "Sort Of A Point" is a semi-popular soap opera produced at Ramrod Studios in the heart of Studio City; but behind the scenes lies an undercurrent of back room deals, scheming amongst the cast and crew, drug trafficking and a general sense of moral turpitude. What starts as a regular day on set dissolves into a comedy of errors as soap opera actors and gangsters collide over a truly bizarre MacGuffin. Satirical, absurd, and brutal, "You Can't Disappear in Studio City" is "Soapdish" meets "Get Shorty", the kind of story you'd find browsing your local video store on Friday night in the '90s. You could say it's the kind of thing they don't make anymore.

Our independent production company focuses on theater and film in the Los Angeles area. We are driven by a desire to build upon the beautiful Valley artistic community and nothing encapsulates that more than our little anemia-filled homage to that shared dream of everyone in the Valley putting up small shows busking for their wears.

We are honored and humbled to share our weird little show with the LA Theatre community. Below are the details for our run. We'd love to see you there, if you fancy your best 90's outfit, wear it!

Watch our trailer HERE to give you a taster:

anemoiafilms.com

Click Here

Previews: July 8, 9

Showtimes: July 22, 23, 29, 30 & August 5, 6

8:PM

You Can't Disappear In Studio City

A Play in Two Acts by Chris Haas

Featuring

Ben Anderson

Bridget Avildsen

Kayleigh Marie Cook

Isabella Costa

Nathan Davis

Kriss Dozal

Nicole Efseaff

Katierose Donohue Enriquez

Alec Frasier

Victoria Anne Greenwood

Sydney Faye Jenkins

Katy Laughlin

Max Marsh

Ignacio Navarro

Mikey Philbrick

Guy Picot

Dani Power

Jefferson Reid

Vanessa Vaughn

Harry White

Tony Williams

Celine Rosalie Zoppe

Written & Directed by

Chris Haas

Produced by

Chris Haas

Melissa Kirkpatrick

Frost Koveal

Kathryn Laughlin

Max Marsh

Tech

Maryanne Householder

Photography & Design

Mikey Philbrick

3 Line Studio

12970 Branford Street

Unit L

Arleta, CA

anemoiafilms.com





