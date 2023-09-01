YOU BETTER CALL YOUR MOTHER Comes to New York and Los Angeles

Actor-restaurateur Mitchell Anderson is taking his You Better Call Your Mother one-man show to Jamestown, NY, Sept. 15-16, and Los Angeles, Oct. 27-28.

You Better Call Your Mother – a collection of monologues and songs examining Anderson’s journey – was first performed in Atlanta in November 2021. In the “musical scrapbook of life at 60-ish” the now-62-year-old Anderson shares with audiences how an over-achieving little boy who spent his school years trying to not disappoint his parents comes to terms with being gay. The actor, who many first knew from Doogie Howser MD, Party of Five, The Karen Carpenter Story and Relax, It’s Just Sex, started his professional career as an actor while the AIDS crisis was raging in a very homophobic Hollywood and being out in Tinseltown was still the exception.

As audiences learn through laughter, tears and everything in between, Anderson eventually discovered the only way to a full, happy and productive life was to claim and celebrate all of who he is. The show’s title references what someone said to him immediately after he walked off stage at the 1996 GLAAD Awards in Los Angeles, where he had gone off script and spontaneously come out.

In Jamestown – Anderson’s hometown – the don’t-call-it-a-cabaret show will benefit Jamestown Pride and restoration of the AIDS Memorial Park, with 7 p.m. performances Sept. 15 and 16 at the Robert H, Jackson Center’s - Cappa Theatre. Tickets are available via Brown Paper Tickets: $30 general and $100 VIP.

In Los Angeles (Santa Monica) – where Anderson spent much of his full-time acting career – 8:30 p.m. performances Oct. 27 and 28 are at the Highways Performance Space, with tickets available through Highway’s ticket portal: $30 general and $20 for seniors and students.

You Better Call Your Mother was initially written by Anderson as a sort of therapy during COVID. The 90-minute show is in two acts with a brief intermission.

Now the chef-owner of popular Atlanta restaurant MetroFresh, Anderson recently re-mounted the show as a benefit for Atlanta’s OutFront Theatre and as part of his Williams College 40th Reunion Weekend. The show also was an "Official Selection" at the United Solo Theatre Festival off Broadway in March; for that turn, Anderson won Best Actor at the Festival.

In 2019, Anderson stepped out of the kitchen for the first time in nearly 20 years to co-star in the Amazon Prime digital series, After Forever which earned six Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Digital Drama Series, the GLAAD Media Award 2021, and an Emmy nomination for Anderson for Best Actor in a Digital Series. Season 3 of After Forever is debuting at the Out on Film festival in September in Atlanta.