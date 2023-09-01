YOU BETTER CALL YOUR MOTHER Comes to New York and Los Angeles

The show comes to Jamestown, NY, Sept. 15-16, and Los Angeles, Oct. 27-28.

By: Sep. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
LA CAGE Returns With Cheyenne Jackson and Ada Vox in October Photo 2 LA CAGE Returns With Cheyenne Jackson and Ada Vox in October
Exclusive: First Look At OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD At Center Theatre Group Photo 3 Exclusive: First Look At OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD At Center Theatre Group
Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON Photo 4 Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON

Actor-restaurateur Mitchell Anderson is taking his You Better Call Your Mother one-man show to Jamestown, NY, Sept. 15-16, and Los Angeles, Oct. 27-28.

You Better Call Your Mother – a collection of monologues and songs examining Anderson’s journey – was first performed in Atlanta in November 2021. In the “musical scrapbook of life at 60-ish” the now-62-year-old Anderson shares with audiences how an over-achieving little boy who spent his school years trying to not disappoint his parents comes to terms with being gay. The actor, who many first knew from Doogie Howser MD, Party of Five, The Karen Carpenter Story and Relax, It’s Just Sex, started his professional career as an actor while the AIDS crisis was raging in a very homophobic Hollywood and being out in Tinseltown was still the exception.

As audiences learn through laughter, tears and everything in between, Anderson eventually discovered the only way to a full, happy and productive life was to claim and celebrate all of who he is. The show’s title references what someone said to him immediately after he walked off stage at the 1996 GLAAD Awards in Los Angeles, where he had gone off script and spontaneously come out.

In Jamestown – Anderson’s hometown – the don’t-call-it-a-cabaret show will benefit Jamestown Pride and restoration of the AIDS Memorial Park, with 7 p.m. performances Sept. 15 and 16 at the Robert H, Jackson Center’s - Cappa Theatre. Tickets are available via Brown Paper Tickets: $30 general and $100 VIP.

In Los Angeles (Santa Monica) – where Anderson spent much of his full-time acting career – 8:30 p.m. performances Oct. 27 and 28 are at the Highways Performance Space, with tickets available through Highway’s ticket portal: $30 general and $20 for seniors and students.

You Better Call Your Mother was initially written by Anderson as a sort of therapy during COVID. The 90-minute show is in two acts with a brief intermission.

Now the chef-owner of popular Atlanta restaurant MetroFresh, Anderson recently re-mounted the show as a benefit for Atlanta’s OutFront Theatre and as part of his Williams College 40th Reunion Weekend. The show also was an "Official Selection" at the United Solo Theatre Festival off Broadway in March; for that turn, Anderson won Best Actor at the Festival.

In 2019, Anderson stepped out of the kitchen for the first time in nearly 20 years to co-star in the Amazon Prime digital series, After Forever which earned six Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Digital Drama Series, the GLAAD Media Award 2021, and an Emmy nomination for Anderson for Best Actor in a Digital Series. Season 3 of After Forever is debuting at the Out on Film festival in September in Atlanta.

 

 



RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
BINGE FREE FESTIVAL Starts October 15 At Santa Monica Playhouse Photo
BINGE FREE FESTIVAL Starts October 15 At Santa Monica Playhouse

Santa Monica Playhouse has been a cultural treasure in the seaside community for 63 years. Now, the Playhouse is giving love back with its Eighth Annual Binge Free Festival, five weeks of free performances, workshops, and music in Santa Monica's ONLY fringe festival. The BFF's primary focus is on Santa Monica and Los Angeles-based artists, but there will be exciting international artists on view as well.

2
Dionne Lea to Bring Cabaret Show THE WAY IT IS... NOW to El Portal Theatre Photo
Dionne Lea to Bring Cabaret Show THE WAY IT IS... NOW to El Portal Theatre

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of music and storytelling as Dionne Lea brings her acclaimed new cabaret show, 'The Way It Is...Now,' to El Portal Theatre in L.A. Experience Dionne's captivating vocals, magnetic stage presence, and candid nature as she takes audiences on a journey through a mix of stories and songs.

3
Odyssey Theatre to Present L.A. Premiere of BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA Starring Arye Gross and Photo
Odyssey Theatre to Present L.A. Premiere of BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA Starring Arye Gross and Jacqueline Misaye

Experience the L.A. premiere of 'Birds of North America' at Odyssey Theatre, starring Arye Gross and Jacqueline Misaye. Directed by Peter Richards, the play delves into the complex relationship between a father and daughter against the backdrop of nature and climate change.

4
Actors Equity Comments on California Bill Investing in Nonprofit Performing Arts Organizat Photo
Actors' Equity Comments on California Bill Investing in Nonprofit Performing Arts Organizations

Discover the perspective of Actors' Equity on a proposed California bill that aims to provide increased support for nonprofit performing arts organizations. Gain insights into the potential impact of this legislation and understand how it may shape the future of the arts landscape in California.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse Video VIDEO: Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brisk Festival L.A. III
Morgan-Wixson Theater (8/05-9/03)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heart, Journey, Tears for Fears, INXS Tributes
GARDEN AMP (9/03-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Pasadena Playhouse Holiday Spectacular
Pasadena Playhouse (12/07-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Queen Margaret's Version of Shakespeare's War of the Roses
Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum (6/24-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Setup Comedy Show at Stowaway
The Stowaway (9/02-12/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Reset
Moving Arts Theatre (10/21-11/20)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tim Meadows
Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (9/22-9/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You