YONI KI KAHANIYA Comes to Hollywood Fringe Festival

Yoni Ki Kahaniya opens opens as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival at the Broadwater-Black Box on Thursday, June 1 at 8 p.m.

May. 01, 2023  

Yoni Ki Kahaniya is An original and contemporary storytelling show written by five South Asian women from the Greater Los Angeles area. Yoni Ki Kahaniya is inspired by "The Vagina Monologues" (Eve Ensler, 1996) and "Yoni Ki Baat" (South Asian Sisters, 2003). Yoni Ki Kahaniya opens opens as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival at the Broadwater-Black Box on Thursday, June 1 at 8 p.m.

In the show, you meet five women with diverse roots from Ohio to Singapore, each woman was exposed to a subculture expressed in unique languages, food, and social customs. Join the women through their compelling experiences, told through seriocomic elements, stylized storytelling, pantomimed organs and colorful dupattas (Indian scarves)! Yoni Ki Kahaniya is a deep reflection, a commitment to uplift, and a celebration of the complexity of being a South Asian woman in America.

"It is beautiful to see disparate stories from three generations of women interwoven to create a tapestry", states producer Vee Kumari, "The bravery, solidarity, and refusal to fit the norm will leave you breathless."

PERFORMANCE DATES:

Thu 6/1 @ 8 p.m., Preview

Tue 6/13 @ 5 p.m.

Wed 6/14 @ 9:30 p.m.

Sat 6/17 @ 6 p.m.

Sun 6/18 @ 1 p.m.

Running time: 50 minutes

TICKET PRICE: $ 12.oo. $5 discount for seniors. The Hollywood Fringe Festival - yoni ki kahaniya (#ykk): vagina stories

Admission age: 16+/parental consent.

Presented by: Vee Kumari and Jessica Lynn Johnson Directed by: Marianne Davis Written and performed by: Sharmita Bhattacharya, Chhaya Nene, Sapna Kumar, Tanya Thomas, Vee Kumari




