Write Act Repertory Returns To The Stage With HELLO WORLD - An Evening Of Short Plays To Encourage Laughter

Write Act Repertory has announced its reopening after halting productions for over a year due to COVID-19. After a gut-wrenching and painful 2020 for many, Write Act Rep returns with a lighthearted and fun festival of one act plays aptly named, HELLO WORLD! to welcome back audiences and encourage laughter after overcoming a year of tears.

Produced by Write Act Repertory's Producing Artistic Director John Lant with Producer Anne Mesa, HELLO WORLD! is a one acts festival featuring 6 short plays by playwright, Thomas J. Misuraca. The show opens July 18 and runs through August 15, Saturday nights at 7pm and Sunday matinees at 2pm. Tickets are $20 general admission and can be purchased online on www.brownpapertickets.com.

The plays are written by playwright Thomas J. Misuraca. Directed by Richard Lucas, Anne Mesa, Sebastian Munoz, and Darrin Yalacki. Starring Lizzie Czerner, Ron Gabaldon, Dean Ghaffari, Jenna Herz, Freda Yifan Jing, Matt W. Kim, Paula K. Long, Skip Pipo, Rafael Hernandez Roulet, Emma Toureau, and Michael J. Treat.

Button - What happens when a worker presses a button every few minutes? What happens when he doesn't?

Backing Out - As Dad has a difficult time backing out of his sister-in-law's driveway, his wife and daughter do their best to assure him he's on the right track in life.

Cocktail Party - Michael is excited that Ben invited him to his networking cocktail party, unfortunately, the other guests are a little... unanimated.

What's Different - A friend can't figure out "what's different" about a friend they haven't seen in ages.

Voice Over - Breaking the fourth wall is not a good idea on the first date.

Good-Bye Cruel World - A family preps for the trip of a lifetime, by bidding farewell to all they're leaving behind.

Thomas J. Misuraca studied writing at Emerson College in Boston before moving to LA. Over 150 of his short plays have been produced globally, often winning audience favorite awards. Eleven of his full-lengths have been produced throughout the US. His musical, GEEKS!, was produced Off-Broadway by Write Act East.

In 2014, Tom won two awards: The Pickering and the Las Vegas Little Theatre New Works Award. In 2019, he won the LVLT New Works Award again. 2020 found his work being produced virtually in LA, NYC, Houston, Chicago, Miami, Boston, London and Hong Kong. His play, The Rest of the Story, won the Carlow Little Theatre Society's Playwriting Festival in Ireland. It recently won first place in the Storefront Theatre's Playwriting Competition.

Tom is writer-in-residence for Roaring Epiphany Production Company in NYC, a member of the Dramatist Guild, and on the board of the Alliance of Los Angeles Playwrights and First Stage LA. www.tommiz.com.

This is our first production back as we reopen the theatre. This show is a fundraiser for "saving theatres" to help recover and continue to keep theatre alive. We will be adhering to the latest local CDC and CA guidelines.

Purchase tickets at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5171639.