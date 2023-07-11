World Premiere of EXIT WOUNDS by Wendy Graf to be Presented at International City Theatre in August

How do you find redemption when someone you love has committed a terrible crime? International City Theatre will present a powerful and moving new play by Wendy Graf. ICT producing artistic director caryn desai [sic] directs the world premiere of Exit Wounds for a three-week run, August 25 through September 10. Two low-priced previews take place August 23 and 24.



Recipient of the Moss Hart & Kitty Carlisle Hart New Play Initiative Gold Medallion award, Exit Wounds unravels slowly… like a mystery. What was the tragic event that caused Linda Sadowski (Suanne Spoke) to become a hoarder? Why has she retreated from life and not seen her son (Michael Polak) for over 25 years? How can Linda stem the ripple effect of the family’s past and save the 17-year-old grandson (Hayden Kharrazi) she’s never met?



Known for writing hard-hitting family dramas that ask difficult questions and feature layered and complex characters, Graf wanted to look at the human story behind the sensationalist headlines of a tragedy.



“We always hear about the families of the victims, but what happens to the families of the perpetrators?” she asks. “Can they ever live a normal life again? I wanted to explore how entire families can become defined by the actions of one member, and how the fallout from one person’s act can affect future generations.”



”The point of view is fascinating, and one we seldom give much thought to,” says desai. “While it doesn’t lessen the heartbreak, it expands our capacity for compassion, acknowledges our common humanity, and leaves room for hope.”



The creative team for Exit Wounds includes set designer Yuri Okahana-Benson, lighting designer Donna Ruzika, costume designer Kim DeShazo, sound designer Dave Mickey and prop designer Patty Briles. Casting is by Michael Donovan, CSAand Richie Ferris, CSA. The production stage manager is Letitia Chang.



A multiple award-winning, Los Angeles-based playwright, Graf’s other plays include Closely Related Keys, which International City Theatre produced in 2021 (“powerful… bold and relevant” — Press Telegram); Unemployed Elephants–A Love Story(Victory Theatre: Stage Raw Top Ten; Stage Scene LA “Scenie” awards for outstanding production and two-hander); Please Don’t Ask About Becket (Electric Footlights at Sacred Fools Theatre); All American Girl (InterAct Theatre Company: Stage RawTop Ten and 2015 award nominations for playwriting and solo performance, LA Weekly “GO!”, Stage Scene LA “Scenie” award for outstanding solo performance production, Better Lemons “Best of 2015” list); No Word in Guyanese for Me (2012 GLAAD Award, Helen Hayes Award-recommended); Behind the Gates; Lessons (L.A. production directed by Gordon Davidson); and Leipzig (LADCC nomination; Garland Award for playwriting; Dorothy Silver finalist). Ms. Graf is a member of the Ensemble Studio Theatre/LA and Pacific Resident Theatre writing units, and of the Dramatists Guild of America.



Exit Wounds runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., August 25 through September 10. Two preview performances take place on Wednesday, August 23 and Thursday, August 24 both at 8 p.m. Tickets are $49 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays (except August 25, opening night, for which tickets are $55 and include a post show reception), and $52 at Sunday matinees. Low-priced tickets to previews are $37.



International City Theatre is located in the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center at 330 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA 90802.



For more information and to purchase tickets, call (562) 436-4610 or go to www.InternationalCityTheatre.org.

