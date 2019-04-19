World Premiere of A SMALL GROUP Announced At The Hudson Theatre

Two First Names has announced the world premiere production of A Small Group, a new play by Taylor Gregory. Under the direction of Jacob Ortu o, opening is set for Friday, April 26, at 8pm, at the Hudson Theatre in Hollywood. The engagement will continue through May 18 only.



In A Small Group, an aspiring young comedian wakes up in rehab and can't remember how he got there. He doesn't believe he belongs there; does he or doesn't he? Tormented by the ticking clock, the chugging water cooler, and the buzzing flies, sometimes life isn't a comedy bit.



The cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Taylor Gregory, Matt Morrison, Lauren Noll, Lily Richards, and Dallis Seeker.



Taylor Gregory is an award-winning playwright and a 2017 graduate of the Fordham/Primary Stages MFA Playwriting program. His work has been produced and had staged readings in New York City. A Small Group was originally directed in New York by Caroline Wood (Clybourne Park at Stella Adler Conservatory). It was produced at the HERE Arts Theater in SoHo and in the women's prison at Rikers Island. He is passionate about self-producing his own work and the work of other contemporary playwrights.



Two First Names is dedicated to the contemporary playwright. The company will produce and foster new work about real stories and real people, right now.



The running schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm. General admission seating is $18 and tickets may be purchased online at www.onstage411.com/asmallgroup or by calling (323) 960-7773. The Hudson Theatre is located at 6539 Santa Monica Boulevard (on Theatre Row) in Hollywood, 90038.





