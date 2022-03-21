World Premiere Of SHUT UP is Part of Bold Theatre's 2022 Season

Bold Theatre proudly presents the first show of its 2022 season, the world premiere of Shut Up. Written and directed by John J. Pistone, Shut Up tells the story of a 'new' couple forced to live together due to the pandemic. A timely subject, for sure, and yet not the most interesting thing about this new play.

There are four characters in this play, Chris and Sam, our main couple whose plan of having a first date turned into 75 days and counting date. And our newly moved to LA, forced to stay in their RV couple, Kelly and Alex. Here's the interesting part, four multifaceted actors have been cast and they each will be playing two roles. The world premiere of Shut Up will be played in rep, with actors switching characters every night providing the audience with a different perspective on each couple.

Originating the roles of Chris and Kelly are actors Ariana González and Jess Be. Originating the roles of Sam and Alex are actors Sasan Ahmed and Isabella Urdaneta. Shut Up is a comedy about finding love, and toilet paper, in a pandemic. Sam and Chris met on a dating app and after five months of talking online Chris, who resides in Texas, has flown to LA to spend the weekend with Sam. However, a pandemic hits, the state imposes a strict "shelter-in-place" order and they are forced to live together in Sam's tiny one-bedroom apartment until the order has been lifted. What started as a romantic weekend has turned into 75 days and they are at their breaking points with the situation and each other. Kelly and Alex recently drove their RV to LA for work and have become unemployed due to the pandemic. They are in desperate need of supplies.

The two couples' paths cross when Alex and Kelly mistakenly break into Sam's apartment. As stated before Shut Up can be experienced in two different versions, the mixed-race heterosexual couple or the lesbian couple. Each actor brings a unique perspective and background to their character and relationship with each other making each night a unique experience.

The show opens on March 25th and will run until April 10th with a possible extension. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 6 pm.

You can get your tickets for the world premiere of Shut Up at: https://boldtheatre.org/shop/ or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shut-up-world-premiere-tickets-273692340157?aff=ebdssbdestsearch Come to the world premiere of Shut Up at southern California's home for fresh, exciting, provocative, Bold theatre. And come on two different nights!