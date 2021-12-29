World Premiere Of BEING RICHARD GREENE Comes to Whitefire SoloFest 2022

The World Premiere of Lynne Jassem's Being Richard Greene, directed by Wendy Hammers features original music and dance with musical direction by Lynne Jassem & Jane Getz and choreography by Lynne Jassem.

The production plays at Whitefire Theatre Solofest 2022 for ONE performance on Saturday, February 5th at 8 PM. The show will also be streamed from Vimeo-On-Demand on February 11th at 8pm PST. Whitefire Theatre is located at 13500 Ventura Blvd. in Sherman Oaks, CA 91423. Tickets are $25 and available at whitefiretheatre.com.

In 1949 feeling like a boy who looks like a girl was never thought about.... or heaven forbid actually spoken of. "Will I ever have a penis? I just want someone to know who I am" Does this sound sad? Try being a She that thinks She is a He (or is He a She? Are you confused yet?) Feel the laughter and the tears... It ain't so easy.



You may stumble as Lynne sometimes did, but every strange situation that she encounters brings her closer to finding her truth. BUT... he/she can tap dance, and that's always a winner! You will be witness to an ancient theme still highly relevant today delivered via spoken mime, characterizations, and multimedia. It's a tragicomedy, full of laughter, poignancy, and wit. Will she solve this dilemma? OY...we hope so. Learn more at: www.beingrichardgreene.com