Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company & IAMA Theatre Company Present HI, ARE YOU SINGLE? by Ryan J. Haddad

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in association with IAMA Theatre Company will play "wingman" together as they present Hi, Are You Single?

Writer/performer Ryan J. Haddad has a higher sex drive than you. He also has cerebral palsy.

You can often find Ryan on Grindr or at your local inaccessible gay bar. Join him on his search to find love. Or a date. Or at least a hookup. From encounters with drag queens to platonic lap dances, Ryan will guide you through the gay dating scene with his provocative take on intimacy, rejection, and judgment. His one request? Please bring an attractive male friend with you.

Written and Performed by Ryan J. Haddad, directed by Laura Savia and Jess McLeod.

Streaming on demand from 9:01 p.m. PST, Jan. 31 / 12:01 a.m. EST, Feb. 1 through 8:59 p.m. PST / 11:59 p.m. EST, Feb. 28, 2021. Virtual tickets are $15 with advance purchase and $20 after Jan. 31.

Go to woollymammoth.net, call (202) 393-3939 or email tickets@woollymammoth.net.