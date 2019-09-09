Wonkybot Studios And Pinna Announce Co-Production And Licensing Deal On New TARA TREMENDOUS

Wonkybot Studios, a production, publishing and music entertainment company creating original content for kids and families across all media platforms, and Pinna, the audio on-demand entertainment company delivering high quality audio content for kids, today announced they've joined forces to co-produce Tara Tremendous: The Egyptian Curse, an exciting new season of twelve thrilling episodes based on Wonkybot Studios' wildly popular superhero podcast Tara Tremendous: The Secret Diaries. The first episode of this special stand-alone season premieres today, with new episodes rolled out weekly and distributed exclusively via Pinna's streaming subscription service. The premiere episode is also available at Wonkybot.com, along with an official video trailer.

Created, written and directed by award-winning writer Stewart St John, The Egyptian Curse features Superman: The Movie and Superman II star Sarah Douglas, and acclaimed television actress Deborah Kennedy from Australia's award-winning series A Place To Call Home, guest-starring in an exciting new story that finds Gen Z super-heroine Tara Tremendous at the center of an ancient Egyptian mystery that threatens to destroy the entire world.

With over forty voice actors recorded in seven studios across three continents, and with an original score and top-level sound design, The Egyptian Curse pushes the boundaries of audio storytelling for kids and demonstrates Wonkybot Studios' groundbreaking production work.

Rounding out Pinna's age-appropriate, high quality and most importantly, entertaining audio entertainment for kids, Pinna has also licensed the first two seasons of the Tara Tremendous podcast for distribution on its streaming platform. All 24 episodes containing over six hours of audio content are immediately available.

"We are constantly on the lookout for podcasts, stories and songs to add to our growing and diverse, high-quality portfolio of fiction and non-fiction audio programming," said Maggie McGuire, CEO of Pinna. "Wonkybot Studios shares our commitment to quality children's entertainment, so joining forces to co-produce the next season of Tara Tremendous: The Secret Diaries seemed like a perfect fit. We cannot wait to hear fan reactions to Tara's new saga developed with a best-in-class production process and an incredible creative team. Tara Tremendous' rich musical score delivers superhero storytelling with a twist!"

"When Pinna approached us about joining forces to produce new episodes of Tara Tremendous exclusively for their platform, we were thrilled," said St John. "What better place to let kids and families discover Tara Tremendous? Pinna understands the kids' space and audio storytelling, like no one else out there. They are wonderful production partners who allow creators to do what we do best - tell engaging stories specifically written and produced to inspire kids' imagination."

The announcement marks the first co-production venture for Wonkybot Studios since announcing their audio-first strategy to create family friendly franchises that the company can expand into television, film, music, digital, books, licensing and social media platforms. Wonkybot Studios, founded by St John, Todd Fisher and Michael Plahuta, is already in development on several other original family-themed scripted podcast and audio series created in-house, and also in discussions with other studios and independents looking to hire them to produce audio series based on their IP.

Pinna, an audio on-demand, entertainment service developed and curated exclusively for kids, is available to stream on all iOS and Android devices including tablets and smartphones, as well as on the web. After a 30-day free trial, subscriptions are available for $7.99 per month or $79.99 for an annual plan. Visita?? www.pinna.fma?? for more details.

Tara Tremendous: The Secret Diaries, which hit the #1 spot in the kids & family genre when it originally premiered on Apple Podcasts, is an engaging, character-driven, musically-infused audio series that follows the adventures of Tara Callahan, a bubbly, brave and headstrong girl who goes from ordinary to extraordinary overnight when she's accidentally infused with the powers of every superhero in the world. Now this spunky, imaginative, inquisitive, sweet and adventurous girl can summon any power she wants, but first she'll need to learn how to use them!

So far the hit serial podcast has been adapted into a live stage musical concert and performed in New York City featuring Monkees star Micky Dolenz, Annie Golden (Orange Is The New Black), Mimi Ryder (Matilda The Musical) and a host of Broadway stars. It's also been workshopped at theaters starring Eve Plumb (The Brady Bunch) and Maxwell Caulfield (Grease 2), and St John has recently finished writing a live-action musical feature film based on the character.





