Wonkybot Announces TREMENDOUS BOY Series; Casts Lead Role, Reveals First Teaser And Key Art

Stewart St John, the award-winning television writer, Wonkybot co-founder and creator of the company's award-winning podcasts and IP, has further expanded his Tremendous Universe with the announcement of Tremendous Boy, the first major spin-off from Wonkybot's wildly successful flagship audio series Tara Tremendous which can be heard below!

Created, written and directed by St John and co-executive produced by Wonkybot partners Michael Plahuta and Todd Fisher, Tremendous Boy revolves around Attamis Wa'Ru, aka Tremendous Boy, a mysterious eighteen-year-old who possesses extraordinary powers and hails from an alternate, dystopian universe where he struggles between good and evil as he serves the dark and ominous Lord Drykus of Barrington.

The new superhero/sci-fi scripted podcast series will premiere March 11 in a five-part mini-series comprised of short-form episodes available on wonkybot.com, all major podcast platforms and ad-free with a subscription to the Wonkybot Channel on Apple Podcasts.

"I'm thrilled to introduce audiences around the world to this complex and compelling new character in his very own audio series," said St John, an avid comic book fan whose television and feature credits include Marvel's Incredible Hulk, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Sabrina: The Animated Series and Seventeen Again. "I hope fans enjoy Tremendous Boy as much as I've enjoyed creating him!"

Tremendous Boy will drop new episodes on the same day new Tara Tremendous Season 4 shows become available. Following the conclusion of the five part mini-series - - which will be branded as "bonus content" - Tremendous Boy will then appear in a multi-part story arc in Tara Tremendous. The character will finally return to his own show in a full-length, mind-blowing 8-episode season in late summer 2022. Wonkybot has dropped a teaser trailer offering a first-listen of the mini-series in both audio and video format. After an exhaustive, months-long search to find the voice for the titular character, actor Cameron Hernandez has been cast to play Tremendous Boy.

"We're beyond excited to welcome Cameron to the Wonkybot family to voice this iconic role," added St John. "We'd been searching far and wide to find an actor with the emotional range and depth to bring Tremendous Boy to life; someone who approached the material with the same enthusiasm and passion as us... and in the end Cameron understood the character and captured everything we were looking for and more. He was destined to play this role!" Said Hernandez, who is a featured guest on the Wonkybot Insider podcast which also dropped today: "I'm super excited to join the show as Tremendous Boy! The Wonkybot family has created an amazing story and I can't wait to be part of it!" "Audio storytelling is the new comic book" said Plahuta, who, in addition to producing the series, co-scores every Wonkybot show with St John. "It's a wonderful platform for a visionary like Stewart to showcase his unlimited imagination and create a foundation from which to further build the IP into series, books, movies and more. We hope our fans across the world will embrace Tremendous Boy and all the new characters and stories coming to the Tremendous Universe with the same love and enthusiasm they've shown for Tara Tremendous, and help us build something incredible and long-lasting together."

Wonkybot was one of the first to see the unlimited possibilities of audio storytelling back in 2015 when the company produced the first Tara Tremendous audio story. "Since then we've been building the Wonkybot brand with an audio-first strategy, telling stories that entertain and inspire," added Fisher. Wonkybot is simultaneously developing feature film and television projects based on the popular Tara Tremendous franchise. As previously announced, the company is developing St John's Tara Tremendous musical feature with Marc Platt Productions, with 14 new songs composed by St John and Plahuta. The music partners previously launched a live musical concert based on songs they wrote, inspired by the Tara Tremendous podcast.