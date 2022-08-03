Willie Colón and Cimafunk Added to SOUNDS OF THE CARIBBEAN as Part of the Hollywood Bowl 2022 Season

The great Cuban pianist and composer Chucho Valdés will present La Creación, his new work for big band, Afro-Cuban percussion and vocals. La Creación is a suite in three movements that explores the story of creation according to the Regla de Ocha, the Afro-Cuban religion known as Santería. It is also an extraordinary summation of an extraordinary artist who celebrated his 80th birthday in October 2021. The piece uses a sonic palette that includes elements of Santería ritual music, African music, the blues, and what Valdés describes as "an atmosphere in the style of Miles Davis' Bitches Brew."

Nuyorican salsa legend Willie Colón burst onto the scene in the 1970s, combining the rhythms of traditional music from Cuba, Puerto Rico, Brazil and across Africa, and has since explored the complex relationships-musical and otherwise-between Puerto Rico and the U.S. He was named one of the 30 most influential Latin artists of all time by Billboard magazine, has won Grammys and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Latin Grammys, and is the best-selling salsa artist of all time.

Cimafunk became a household name in Cuba with the 2018 hit "Me Voy," which led to such accolades as "Artist of the Year" by Vistar Magazine and the Lucas Award for most popular video. From the debut album Terapia, the songs "Me Voy," "Paciente" and others created a movement in Havana and throughout the island, selling out venues with thousands of fans excited to dance to the groove of Afro-Cuban funk and millennials replicating his style and appearance, one that draws heavily on his African roots and the Black showmen of the 20th century.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHERE:

HOLLYWOOD BOWL

2301 N. Highland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068

TICKETS:

Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl 2022 summer season are available online at hollywoodbowl.com or via phone at 323 850 2000. Programs, artists, prices and dates subject to change. Ticket limits may apply.