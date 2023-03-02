Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum Announces 50th Anniversary Summer Season In 2023

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum will celebrate its 50th Anniversary in high style with a summer-long season of theater, music, performance and other festivities at its spectacular, one-of-a-kind outdoor venue in Topanga.

Theatricum was founded in the '50s by actor Will Geer as a haven for out-of-work performers during the Hollywood Blacklist. Incorporated as a non-profit in 1973, Will's family continues his legacy, shining a light on current social issues through the lens of Shakespeare, the classics, and a host of satellite events every summer.

The anniversary season will feature four mainstage plays performed in repertory (June 10-Oct. 7); an Elizabethan Faire with special guests William Shakespeare and Queen Elizabeth (June 17); a 50th Anniversary Weekend Gala (Aug. 4-Aug. 6); an Americana Harvest Festival and reprise of The Woody Guthrie Story, Theatricum's tribute to the famed folksinger, labor leader and activist who was a family friend and lived on the property in his later years (Oct. 8); and the company's annual Holiday Family Faire (Dec. 9). Additional satellite events include MOMentum Place, Theatricum's annual Mother's Day offering of modern dance, aerial acts, juggling and performance art curated by Lexi Pearl (May 14); comedy improv with Theatricum's resident troupe, Off the Grid, at the end of each month (June 30, July 27, Aug. 31, Sept. 28); and the company's annual Under the Oaks salon series on Fridays in September (Sept. 8-Sept. 29).

Unlike most companies in L.A. that stage continuous runs of a single play, Theatricum opens each of the four plays in rapid succession at the start of the season. As soon as a production is up and running, it gets added to the weekly schedule - making it possible to see all four in a single summer weekend.

Kicking things off with a champagne toast on June 10 will be the opening of Shakespeare's Macbeth. Theatricum artistic director Ellen Geer directs audience favorite Max Lawrence in the title role, with Willow Geer as Lady M. A grand and gripping tale of murder, treason, ambition and greed that follows Macbeth's transformation from battlefield hero to bloody tyrant, Shakespeare's supernatural thriller remains startlingly relevant in today's political climate. (June 10 through September 21.)

It wouldn't be summer at Theatricum without the company's signature production of A Midsummer Night's Dream. What better place to delight as fairies cavort than in the heart of the Topanga woods on a true midsummer eve? Theatricum infuses Shakespeare's beautiful language with music and song, as audiences are transported to a world of wonder, magic and romance with a set design that remains unrivaled by any other theater - because it's the real thing. (June 11 through September 23.)

Queen Margaret's Version of Shakespeare's War of the Roses draws from the Bard's best-known history plays - Henry VI Parts I, II and III and Richard III. Putting the focus squarely on the women in court, this new edit by Ellen Geer draws an unspoken parallel between the in-fighting of rival dynasties that led to England's bloody civil wars and modern-day American politics. (June 24 through October 1.)

A Perfect Ganesh, the heartfelt, spiritual, Pulitzer Prize nominated play by the late, five-time Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally, will star Ellen Geer and Melora Marshall as two outwardly unremarkable, middle-aged women who throw themselves into a rousing tour of India, each with her own secret expectations of how the journey might alleviate the suffering she hides within. (July 15 through October 7.)

As Theatricum turns 50, arts education remains a central tenet to its mission. Theatricum's Academy of the Classics passes on values of inclusion, community, collaboration and creativity, reinforcing the importance of poetic language, music, theater and art and providing lifelong learning opportunities through private classes that inspire and engage kids, teens and adults. The School Days field trip program is a vibrant arts education resource, serving as many as 8,000 students from public and private schools who travel to Theatricum each spring and fall, while Classroom Enrichment brings Theatricum artist/teachers directly into the classroom. By the end of each summer's unique Youth Drama Camp program, the kids are on their feet performing a complete Shakespeare production on the beautiful outdoor stage.

Theatricum is supported, in part, by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Department of Arts and Culture. The School Days program is part of Shakespeare in American Communities, a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum is located at 1419 North Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Topanga, midway between Pacific Coast Highway and the Ventura (101) Freeway. The amphitheaters are terraced into the hillside, so audience members are advised to dress casually (warmly for evenings) and bring cushions for bench seating. Patrons are welcome to arrive early to picnic in the gardens before a performance.

For more information and to purchase subscriptions or single tickets, call (310) 455-3723, or go to theatricum.com.

2023 Summer Schedule At-A-Glance:

• Sunday, May 14 (Mother's Day) at 2 p.m. - MOMentum Place

• Saturday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m. - Macbeth (Opening Night)

• Sunday, June 11 at 3:30 p.m. - A Midsummer Night's Dream (Opening Matinee)

• Saturday, June 17 - Elizabethan Faire

• Saturday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m. - Macbeth

• Sunday, June 18 at 3:30 p.m. - A Midsummer Night's Dream

• Saturday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m. - Queen Margaret's Version of Shakespeare's War of the Roses (Opening Night)

• Sunday, June 25 at 3:30 p.m. - A Midsummer Night's Dream

• Sunday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m. - Macbeth

• Friday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m. - comedy improv with Off the Grid

• Saturday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m. - Queen Margaret's Version of Shakespeare's War of the Roses

• Sunday, July 2 at 3:30 p.m. - A Midsummer Night's Dream

• Sunday, July 2 at 7:30 p.m. - Macbeth

• Saturday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m. - Queen Margaret's Version of Shakespeare's War of the Roses

• Sunday, July 9 at 3:30 p.m. - A Midsummer Night's Dream

• Sunday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m. - Macbeth

• Saturday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m. - A Perfect Ganesh (Opening Night)

• Sunday, July 16 at 3:30 p.m. - Macbeth

• Sunday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. - Queen Margaret's Version of Shakespeare's War of the Roses

• Friday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. - Macbeth

• Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. - A Perfect Ganesh

• Sunday, July 23 at 3:30 p.m. - A Midsummer Night's Dream

• Sunday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. - Queen Margaret's Version of Shakespeare's War of the Roses

• Thursday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. - comedy improv with Off the Grid

• Friday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m. - A Midsummer Night's Dream

• Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m. - A Perfect Ganesh

• Sunday, July 30 at 3:30 p.m. - Macbeth

• Sunday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m. - Queen Margaret's Version of Shakespeare's War of the Roses

• Thursday, Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m. - Macbeth

• Friday, Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m. - A Perfect Ganesh (pre-show reception for 50th Anniversary Gala sponsors)

• Saturday, Aug. 5 - 50th Anniversary Gala with celebrity guests

• Sunday, Aug. 6 - 50th Anniversary Gala garden breakfast reception

• Thursday, Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m. - A Midsummer Night's Dream

• Friday, Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m. - Macbeth

• Saturday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. - Queen Margaret's Version of Shakespeare's War of the Roses

• Sunday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. - A Perfect Ganesh

• Thursday, Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. - A Midsummer Night's Dream

• Friday, Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m. - Queen Margaret's Version of Shakespeare's War of the Roses

• Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m. - A Perfect Ganesh

• Sunday, Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m. - Macbeth

• Thursday, Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m. - A Midsummer Night's Dream

• Friday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m. - A Perfect Ganesh

• Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. - Macbeth

• Sunday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. - Queen Margaret's Version of Shakespeare's War of the Roses

• Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7.30 p.m. - comedy improv with Off the Grid

• Friday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. - A Perfect Ganesh

• Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. - Macbeth

• Sunday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. - Queen Margaret's Version of Shakespeare's War of the Roses

• Monday, Sept. 4 (Labor Day) at 6:30 p.m.- A Midsummer Night's Dream

• Friday, Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m. - Under the Oaks salon series

• Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. - Queen Margaret's Version of Shakespeare's War of the Roses

• Sunday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m. - A Perfect Ganesh

• Thursday, Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m. - A Midsummer Night's Dream

• Friday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m. - Under the Oaks salon series

• Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. - A Perfect Ganesh

• Sunday, Sept. 17 at 3:30 p.m. - Queen Margaret's Version of Shakespeare's War of the Roses

• Sunday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. - Macbeth

• Thursday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. - A Midsummer Night's Dream

• Friday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. - Under the Oaks salon series

Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. - Macbeth

• Sunday, Sept. 24 at 3:30 p.m. - A Perfect Ganesh

• Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. - Queen Margaret's Version of Shakespeare's War of the Roses

• Thursday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. - comedy improv with Off the Grid

• Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. - Under the Oaks salon series

• Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. - A Perfect Ganesh

• Sunday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. - Queen Margaret's Version of Shakespeare's War of the Roses

• Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. - A Perfect Ganesh

• Sunday, Oct. 8 - Americana Harvest Festival

• Sunday, Oct. 8 - Geer Family & Friends present The Woody Guthrie Story

• Saturday, Dec. 9 - Holiday Family Faire



