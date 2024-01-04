Whitefire Theatre Solofest Presents West Coast Premiere Of TWO ELIZAS Written And Performed By Jenny Mercein

Two Elizas explores the true story of Jenny's ancestor, Eliza Mercein Barry.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

Whitefire Theatre Solofest Presents West Coast Premiere Of TWO ELIZAS Written And Performed By Jenny Mercein

On January 12, 2024, Whitefire Theatre's Solofest will present the West Coast premiere of Two Elizas, written and performed by Jenny Mercein.

Two Elizas explores the true story of Jenny's ancestor, Eliza Mercein Barry, whose landmark 1847 U.S. Supreme Court case Barry v. Mercein established a woman's right to retain custody of her child. Jenny juxtaposes Eliza's story with her own complicated journey to motherhood, in a moving intergenerational reflection on resilience and women's rights.

Following an acclaimed run at Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage in West Orange, NJ in May of 2023, where critic Allen Neuner declared the show "a one-woman tour-de-force," Mercein is delighted to bring the inspirational story of her ancestor to West Coast audiences. "Discovering the lineage of resilient women in my family line has been an incredible experience for me," says Mercein, who describes the play as "'The Gilded Age' meets 'What the Constitution Means to Me.'"

Jenny mirrors her ancestor's story with her own trials and tribulations to motherhood, with stories that range from humorous dating hijinks to struggles with infertility and miscarriage. NJ Arts Maven called Two Elizas "a terrific character study of two very interesting women, alike in their feistiness, independence and pride" and "a poignant reminder that women have come a long way...and have a long way to go."

Co-directed by Lori Elizabeth Parquet (Assistant Director, SUFFS) and Ryder Thornton, the show features cellist Amanda Duffin playing an original score by Maxim Samarov and sound design by Dylan Hunter. The show performs Friday, January 12, 2024 at 8 pm. Due to limited audience size reservations are highly encouraged. General admission is $25.

Whitefire Theatre is located at 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA, 91423. Tickets for Two Elizas are available Click Here.




