Whitefire Theatre Juliette Jeffrers' CHOCOLATE MATCH Live Streams 6/20

"CHOCOLATE MATCH: A Chocolate Girl's Online Search for Mr. Right," a crowd favorite solo show written and performed by Juliette Jeffers with original direction by Denise Dowse, will live stream as a matinee on Saturday, June 20th at 1:00 pm (PDT), from the Whitefire Theatre in Sherman Oaks, CA.

Juliette Jeffers is an Actress/Writer/Director/Producer/Solo Show and Teaching Artist whose life mission is to heal and inspire with her creative endeavors. An IA Caribbean-American who grew up in Bronx, NY, her roots stem from St. Kitts, Nevis and Guadeloupe and branch out to many places including the Dominican Republic and England.

Her love for the arts began at the New York City's High School of Performing Arts. Juliette has a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Hofstra University. She also studied abroad in Spain and France, and is fluent in both languages.

As an actor, she has performed on stage in productions such as "Ah Ha Moments' Butterscotch and Fudge" (NAACP Award Nominated-Best Actress). Juliette has also written, performed and produced five solo shows. Her first, "Batman and Robin in the Boogie Down" was highly acclaimed and nominated for both a Drama Desk Award and an NAACP Theatre Award. Her most recent show "Tio Pablo" garnered her Best Actress and Best Play in the Hollywood Short & Sweet Theatre Festival. On screen, she has appeared in more than thirteen films, has landed more than twenty TV guest star roles, and has booked more than fifty national commercials. Most recently, Juliette Jeffers has appeared on "Chicago Med" (Ep #516); "Kidding" with Jim Carey (Ep #203); "All Rise" (Ep #106) and "Snowfall" (Ep. #309).

You can catch Juliette Jeffers hosting along with Jessica Lynn Johnson (CEO of Soaring Solo LLC, director and consultant) on Saturday, June 27th, the LOS ANGELES WOMEN'S THEATRE FESTIVAL's VIRTUAL HOT OFF THE PRESS VIA ZOOM, a program of new solo writings. For info and tickets https://bit.ly/virtualhotoffpress

Juliette Jeffers' well received and popular solo show, "Chocolate Match: A Chocolate Girl's Online Search for Mr. Right," can be seen via Livestream from the Whitefire Theatre at a special time this Friday, June 20th at 1:00 pm PDT (accessible all over the world at your local time).

Tickets are $15.99 plus a $2.60 service charge. For tickets and more information please visit www.whitefiretheatre.com or call 818.687.8559.

