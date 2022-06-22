Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Westside Boogie, Carlon Ramong And Syreeta Butler Come Together For An Intimate Conversation On Mental Health

Taking place June 24th, 2022 at The Gathering Spot LA.

Jun. 22, 2022  
Closing out Men's Mental Health Month, Founder of Just B., Syreeta Butler, LMFT, has teamed up with The Gathering Spot for an intimate conversation on all things mental health in music with panelists, Carlon Ramong (Co-Founder of LVRN) and Westside Boogie (rap artist) moderated by Ryan Wilson (Founder of The Gathering Spot).

The Gathering Spot LA, Just B Consulting and J. Kevin Swain presents: A Conversation on the State of Mental Health in the Entertainment Industry

Featuring: Carlon Ramong (LVRN), Syreeta Butler (Just B), Westside Boogie (artist) moderated by: Ryan Wilson (The Gathering Spot).

Taking place June 24th, 2022 at 12PM PST - 2PM PST, The Gathering Spot LA | 5211 W Adams Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016.

To RSVP please send an email to: Erica@Theorycomm.com.



