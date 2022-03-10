Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts to Present Timo Andres

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts will present an evening with acclaimed pianist Timo Andres in his Los Angeles recital debut at The Wallis on Thursday, April 7, 2022, 7:30 pm, in The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater. Andres will perform his own composition, Honest Labor; Fern Canyon by Sarah Goldfeather; Schumann's Waldszenen; and Timo Variations by Eric Shanfield.

As a pianist, Andres has appeared with the LA Phil, North Carolina Symphony, the Albany Symphony, New World Symphony, and in many collaborations with Andrew Cyr and Metropolis Ensemble. He has performed solo recitals for Lincoln Center, Wigmore Hall, San Francisco Performances, the Phillips Collection, and (le) Poisson Rouge. He was nominated for a Grammy Award for his performances on 2021's The Arching Path, an album of music by Christopher Cerrone.

Other upcoming performances at The Wallis in March include DIAVOLO (March 18-20); Bedtime Stories (March 24-26); and Hershey Felder Presents Live from Florence The Verdi Fiasco (livestreamed beginning March 27). The World Premiere production of The Excavation of Mary Anning, originally slated to open in February, has moved to The Wallis' 2022/2023 Season.

Ticket prices are $29-$79 per person. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 (Monday - Friday, 10 am to 6 pm) or visit TheWallis.org/Andres.

The Wallis is closely monitoring the ever-changing local health and safety environment carefully and addressing known health factors at the moment. Should plans change and any performance be required to be postponed or cancelled or if venue capacity limitations are instituted, ticket holders will be notified immediately with options for their purchased tickets per The Wallis' ticketing policies.

The health and safety of patrons, our staff, and artists inside and outside our venue are a top priority for The Wallis, which is requiring all patrons to provide, upon entry, proof of full vaccination, including proof of a booster shot, or a negative PCR test result within 48 hours or a verifiable Antigen test within 24 hours from your performance date, along with a government issued photo ID. Facial masks, covering both the mouth and nose, are still required at all times while within the venue. The Wallis' health and safety protocols are also subject to change at the venue's sole discretion or in accordance with LA County and City of Beverly Hills regulations. Our current Health & Safety Protocols and updates may also be accessed at TheWallis.org/Safety.

About Timo Andres

Timo Andres (b. 1985, Palo Alto, CA) is a composer and pianist who grew up in rural Connecticut and lives in Brooklyn, NY. Notable works include Everything Happens So Much for the Boston Symphony; Strong Language for the Takács Quartet, commissioned by Carnegie Hall and the Shriver Hall Concert Series; Steady Hand, a two-piano concerto commissioned by the Britten Sinfonia premiered at the Barbican by Andres and David Kaplan; and The Blind Banister, a concerto for Jonathan Biss, which was a 2016 Pulitzer Prize Finalist. In November 2019, Andres curated (and performed in) "American Perspective," a concert with the Cincinnati Symphony, André de Ridder, Dance Heginbotham, and Inbal Segev, playing his cello concerto, Upstate Obscura. As a pianist, Andres has appeared with the LA Phil, North Carolina Symphony, the Albany Symphony, New World Symphony, and in many collaborations with Andrew Cyr and Metropolis Ensemble. He has performed solo recitals for Lincoln Center, Wigmore Hall, San Francisco Performances, the Phillips Collection, and (le) Poisson Rouge. Collaborators include Becca Stevens, Jeffrey Kahane, Gabriel Kahane, Brad Mehldau, Nadia Sirota, the Kronos Quartet, John Adams, and Philip Glass, with whom he has performed the complete Glass Etudes around the world, and who selected Andres as the recipient of the City of Toronto Glenn Gould Protégé Prize. Andres also frequently works with Sufjan Stevens; his recording of Stevens's solo piano album, The Decalogue, has received widespread acclaim, and a new album is forthcoming in 2022. He was nominated for a Grammy award for his performances on 2021's The Arching Path, an album of music by Christopher Cerrone. During the "quiet" season of 2020/21, Andres built an impressive library of music films on YouTube, featuring a deep range of repertoire which he performed, recorded, engineered, directed, and edited from home. In the summer of 2021, Andres was presented in two concerts by San Francisco Performances, including a chamber music concert with Jennifer Koh and Jay Campbell, and a solo recital. He was a 2021 Ojai Music Festival Artist, where he performed both a solo recital and Ingram Marshall's Flow with John Adams and the OMF Orchestra (on a program with his own Running Theme). 21/22 also includes the premiere of a new composition for concert:nova (Communal Effort), a solo work for cellist Johannes Moser; and a piece for the Myriad Trio (Precise Sentiments). A Nonesuch Records artist, Timo Andres is featured as composer and pianist on the May 2020 release I Still Play, an album celebrating Robert Hurwitz. A Yale School of Music graduate, he is a Yamaha/Bösendorfer Artist and is on the composition faculty at the Mannes School of Music at the New School.

Photo credit: Michael Wilson