Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Receives $10,000 National Endowment for the Arts Grant

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is the recipient of a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to help support Dance @ The Wallis during the 2022/2023 Season. Dance @ The Wallis provides an artistic home for diverse local dance companies, both emerging and established, as well as national and international companies, enabling audiences to experience a broad range of dance styles throughout The Wallis season. Dance @ The Wallis is among 1,125 projects across America approved to jointly receive more than $26.6 million in support during a second round of Grants for Arts Projects funding in fiscal year 2022. This is the fifth time Dance @ The Wallis has received an NEA grant.

"The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts and cultural organizations throughout the nation with these grants, including The Wallis, providing opportunities for all of us to live artful lives," said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. "The arts contribute to our individual well-being, the well-being of our communities, and to our local economies. The arts are also crucial to helping us make sense of our circumstances from different perspectives as we emerge from the pandemic and plan for a shared new normal informed by our examined experience."

"The Wallis is honored to receive this grant from the National Endowment for the Arts," says Rachel Fine, The Wallis' Executive Director and CEO. "Consistent NEA support over the past five years has helped enable The Wallis to establish itself as an indispensable home for dance in Los Angeles. In particular, The Wallis is dedicated to ensuring that Los Angeles-based dance companies have a local, state-of-the-art space in which to present their craft. The breadth of the stage in our 500-seat Bram Goldsmith Theater allows dancers to do their best work while also connecting with audiences in an intimate space. The NEA's consistent investment in The Wallis cannot be underestimated, especially while we're all recovering from the global pandemic. To continue nurturing dance - in its myriad styles - in Los Angeles at the highest level, it's critical we remain in a position to support local artists consistently from year to year. The grant also underscores The Wallis' longstanding commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and access to curating our programming and numerous education programs tied to it, which serve thousands of students and adults annually."

About the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts:

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is a dynamic cultural hub and community resource where local, national and International Artists share their artistry with ever-expanding audiences. The campus, located in the heart of Beverly Hills, CA, is committed to robust and distinctive presentations and education programs curated with both creativity and social impact in mind. Distinguished by its eclectic programming that mirrors the diverse landscape of Los Angeles and its location in the entertainment capital of the world, The Wallis has produced and presented more than 300 dance, theater, opera, classical music, cinema and family programs since its doors opened in October 2013. Hailed as "au courant" (LaLa Magazine), The Wallis was lauded by Culture Vulture, which proclaims, "If you love expecting the unexpected in the performing arts, you have to love The Wallis." Its programming has been nominated for 79 Ovation Awards and nine L.A. Drama Critic's Circle Awards. The campus itself, a breathtaking 70,000-square-foot facility, celebrating the classic and the modern, has garnered six architectural awards. Designed by acclaimed architect Zoltan E. Pali (SPF:architects), the restored building features the original 1933 Beverly Hills Post Office (on the National Register of Historic Places), which serves as the theater's dramatic yet welcoming lobby, and includes the contemporary 500-seat, state-of-the-art Bram Goldsmith Theater; the 150-seat Lovelace Studio Theater; an inviting open-air plaza for family, community and other performances; and GRoW @ The Wallis: A Space for Arts Education, where learning opportunities for all ages and backgrounds abound. Together, these elements embrace the city's history and its future, creating a performing arts destination for L.A.-area visitors and residents alike. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is led by Chairman of the Board Michael Nemeroff and Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer Rachel Fine.

For more information about The Wallis, please visit: TheWallis.org.