Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Receives $10,000 National Endowment for the Arts Grant

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts received a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) that will help support Dance @ The Wallis programming in the upcoming 2021/2022 Season. Dance @ The Wallis is among more than 1,100 projects across America that were selected during a second round of Grants for Arts Projects for fiscal year 2021 funding totaling nearly $27 million. This is the fourth grant The Wallis has received in its short history from the NEA in support of Dance @ The Wallis.

"As the county and the arts sector begin to imagine returning to a post-pandemic world, the National Endowment for the Arts is proud to announce funding that will help arts organizations such as The Wallis reengage fully with partners and audiences," said NEA Acting Chairman Ann Eilers. "Although the arts have sustained many during the pandemic, the chance to gather with one another and share arts experiences is its own necessity and pleasure."

"The Wallis is particularly grateful for this generous grant from the National Endowment for the Arts as we prepare to resume in-person live performances on our stages while maintaining a firm commitment to the health and safety of staff, artists and patrons," says Rachel Fine, The Wallis' Executive Director and CEO. "The NEA's continued recognition and support of Dance @ The Wallis is a testament to the exceptional artistic quality of our dance programming as well as its significant impact on a broad and diverse cross-section of our community."

For more information on this National Endowment for the Arts grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.