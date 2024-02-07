WOLF AT THE DOOR Comes to PCPA This Month

Performances run February 29 through March 17, 2024.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Cast Set For North American Tour of CLUE Photo 2 Cast Set For North American Tour of CLUE
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 3 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates
REEFER MADNESS: THE MUSICAL Will Return to Los Angeles For a 25th Anniversary Production Photo 4 REEFER MADNESS: THE MUSICAL Will Return to Los Angeles For a 25th Anniversary Production

WOLF AT THE DOOR Comes to PCPA This Month

Inspired by Latino folklore and mythology, Wolf at the Door is a part of a cycle of gothic fairy tales by Marisela Treviño Orta (The River Bride) that asks, who is the real wolf at your door? Wolf at The Door plays in the Severson Theatre, from February 29 through March 17, 2024.

After an unthinkable loss, a mysterious woman appears at Isadora and Séptimo’s hacienda.  The stranger may just be carrying the answer to Séptimo’s expectations for an heir.  But she may also be carrying the key to Isadora’s liberation. WOLF asks who the real monster in our stories is, and peers into the illness that can grow inside marriages, the immense power of the survival instinct, and the life-giving strength found in solidarity.

Wolf at the Door marks the second play in Marisela Treviño Orta’s on-going cycle of “grim Latinx fairytale plays,” following PCPA’s beautiful production of The River Bride last year in 2023.  Wolf at the Door is inspired by Latinx mythology, particularly the Aztec afterlife and the myth of the luison, originating with the Guarani, an indigenous people from Paraguay, which is the likely origin of the European myth of the werewolf.  Additionally, Orta’s play is informed by the European fairy tale canon—specifically the stories collected by The Brothers Grimm.  Like most fairytales, Wolf at the Door is rich with symbols, explores fantasy, shape-shifting, and wish-fulfillment themes, and personifies cultural fears and taboos. 

Director Marilet Martinez notes “I have had the deep privilege of being involved in Marisela Trevino Orta’s poetic and culturally defining works throughout my career. From living room readings to full-stage productions across the country, I have worked on, watched, and obsessed over her words and characters since we met in 2012. I gas her up to anyone who will hear me because I believe wholeheartedly in the importance and beauty of her work. Marisela writes plays for women and femmes. What I mean by that is she creates nuanced, complex, profound female characters that showcase our vulnerability, our pain, our joy, and our strength. While she also writes her male characters with equal care and depth, I am acutely aware of what an incredible force Marisela is to the Sisterhood and how she champions women.”

“Wolf at the Door is an examination of how bravery, sisterhood and solidarity can create life altering empowerment and positive change. This play asks us to pick each other up in the face of violence and fear, and to do it with our whole chest. I dedicate this play to the power mansions of women and femmes who have blessed me with their unabashed support, endless laughter, sage advice, tears over meals, and howls at the moon. Ahwoooooo!” Says Martinez.

The creative team includes Director Marilet Martinez, Costume Designer Tracee Bear, Lighting Designer Jennifer ‘Z’ Zornow, Scenic Designer Jason Bolen, Sound Designer Ben Lechtman, Intimacy Director and Fight Director Celina Lee Surniak, and Stage Manager Jack D. Myles*.

The intimate cast includes Resident Artist Christen Celaya* as Yolot, guest artist Kevin Rico* as Séptimo, second year acting student Edella Oroz Westerfield as Isadora, and guest artist Wilma Bonet* as Rocío.

Join in for a prologue and talkback with the playwright, Marisela Treviño Orta, on March 8th after the show and on March 9th at 1 pm. Additionally, don't forget to stick around for a moderated post-show talkback on March 10th with the cast of Wolf at the Door, accompanied by special guest Director of Programs and Client Services from Domestic Violence Solutions, Veronica Cubillo.

Don’t miss out on this mysterious folklore tale to find out who’s the real wolf at the door, February 29 through March 17, 2024, at Severson Theater, get your tickets at PCPA.org or contact the Box Office at (805)922-8313, boxoffice@pcpa.org




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Long Beach Symphony Performs Brahms Requiem and More Next Month Photo
Long Beach Symphony Performs Brahms Requiem and More Next Month

Next month, Long Beach Symphony and Maestro Eckart Preu will celebrate Spring with the music of Guillaume Connesson, Vaughan Williams, and Johannes Brahms. Learn more about the concert and find out how to get tickets here!

2
 SUPER FREAK: The Rick James Story Comes to Los Angeles This Summer Photo
 SUPER FREAK: The Rick James Story Comes to Los Angeles This Summer

The Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles will host the L.A. Premiere of SUPER FREAK: The Rick James Story, about the charismatic, flamboyant, provocative musician who dominated the airwaves, with his infectious song “Super Freak”. Learn more about the production and find out how to get tickets here!

3
Video: THE GOLDEN GIRLS Writer Stan Zimmerman Discusses His Career With Harvey Brownstone Photo
Video: THE GOLDEN GIRLS Writer Stan Zimmerman Discusses His Career With Harvey Brownstone

Harvey Brownstone Interviews 'The Golden Girls' Writer Stan Zimmerman in an in-depth conversation about his successful career in comedy writing for television, film, and theater.

4
Sheryl Lee Ralph to Join Michael Feinstein in MUSIC FOR LOVERS AND STRANGERS at the Mark T Photo
Sheryl Lee Ralph to Join Michael Feinstein in MUSIC FOR LOVERS AND STRANGERS at the Mark Taper Forum

As part of his Center Theatre Group residency and the new CTG:FWD initiative, Feinstein’s at the Taper will return with “Michael Feinstein in Lovers and Strangers” where he will be joined by special guest artist, Sheryl Lee Ralph. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: THE GOLDEN GIRLS Writer Stan Zimmerman Discusses His Career With Harvey BrownstoneVideo: THE GOLDEN GIRLS Writer Stan Zimmerman Discusses His Career With Harvey Brownstone
Sheryl Lee Ralph to Join Michael Feinstein in MUSIC FOR LOVERS AND STRANGERS at the Mark Taper ForumSheryl Lee Ralph to Join Michael Feinstein in MUSIC FOR LOVERS AND STRANGERS at the Mark Taper Forum
New Archive At Cal State LA to Feature History Of Latinx Theatre In Los AngelesNew Archive At Cal State LA to Feature History Of Latinx Theatre In Los Angeles
Los Angeles Philharmonic Reveals 2024 Hollywood Bowl Summer SeasonLos Angeles Philharmonic Reveals 2024 Hollywood Bowl Summer Season

Videos

Watch a Preview of COSI FAN TUTTE, Coming to LA Opera in March 2025 Video
Watch a Preview of COSI FAN TUTTE, Coming to LA Opera in March 2025
Watch a Preview for ROMEO AND JULIET, Coming to LA Opera in November Video
Watch a Preview for ROMEO AND JULIET, Coming to LA Opera in November
Watch a Preview of MADAME BUTTERFLY at LA Opera, Beginning in September Video
Watch a Preview of MADAME BUTTERFLY at LA Opera, Beginning in September
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Isn't it Romantic? An Evening with Davis Gaines in Los Angeles Isn't it Romantic? An Evening with Davis Gaines
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (2/14-2/14)Tracker
FOOTLOOSE: The Musical in Los Angeles FOOTLOOSE: The Musical
The Colony Theatre (3/01-3/17)Tracker PHOTOS
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune in Los Angeles Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
Two Roads Theater (2/02-2/10)Tracker
SingleDoubt in Los Angeles SingleDoubt
The Broadwater (2/17-2/17)
Pacific Chorale Captivates with “Language of Love,” Featuring Sublime Love Songs in Los Angeles Pacific Chorale Captivates with “Language of Love,” Featuring Sublime Love Songs
Meng Concert Hall, CSU Fullerton (2/24-2/24)
Alma in Los Angeles Alma
Chance Theater @ Bette Aitken Theater Arts Center (5/03-5/26)
Mercury in Los Angeles Mercury
The Road Theatre (1/09-2/18)
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in Los Angeles Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Rose Center Theater (2/16-3/03)
Jane Austen's Emma, The Musical in Los Angeles Jane Austen's Emma, The Musical
Chance Theater @ Bette Aitken Theater Arts Center (11/29-12/22)
Green Umbrella Series: Pan-American New Music in Los Angeles Green Umbrella Series: Pan-American New Music
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/30-4/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You