WITCH HAZEL: AN ANXIETY PLAY to Open At The Hollywood Fringe Festival This Month

A dinner party, The Hobbit, and a house of vengeful house plants leads Witch Hazel down a spiral regarding her identity.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Video: First Look At The Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles Disney PRIDE In Concert Photo 3 Video: First Look At The Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles Disney PRIDE In Concert
Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Skylar Astin Join Sondheim Celebration At Hollywood Photo 4 Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Skylar Astin Join Sondheim Celebration At Hollywood Bowl

Witch Hazel: An Anxiety Play will open at the Hollywood Fringe Festival this month. 

A dinner party, The Hobbit, and a house of vengeful house plants leads Witch Hazel down a spiral regarding her identity and if she really is the person that she presents to the world or just an imposter. Hopefully we will laugh along with her as they slide down the rabbit hole of “who am i?”

WHERE: The Broadwater Second Stage - 6320 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles CA 90038

PERFORMANCE DATES:

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 @ 6:30 PM - Preview

Friday, June 9, 2023 @ 8 PM

Thursday, June 15, 2023 @ 9:30 PM

Friday, June 23, 2023 @ 10:30 PM

Saturday, June 24, 2023 @ 4PM




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
HITCHCOCK LANE Premieres at Hollywood Fringe This Month Photo
HITCHCOCK LANE Premieres at Hollywood Fringe This Month

In the past few years or so, acclaimed artistic multi-hyphenate Soda Persi has written a number of short theatrical scripts that featured the real and honest moments of characters experiencing both extreme life changes as well as the sometimes tough and tedious struggles of everyday life. Hitchcock Lane makes its world premiere at Studio/Stage this June as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

2
THE CLEAN HOUSE is at the Long Beach Playhouse Beginning This Week Photo
THE CLEAN HOUSE is at the Long Beach Playhouse Beginning This Week

From award-winning playwright Sarah Ruhl comes this dramatic comedy infused with laughter and magical realism. Married physicians Lane and Charles have hired Matilde, a Brazilian woman, to clean their house.

3
Photos: First Look At FOUR At The Hollywood Fringe Festival Photo
Photos: First Look At FOUR At The Hollywood Fringe Festival

Cle Holly’s deeply moving musical, FOUR — concerning a “chosen family” within a string quartet facing an uncertain future — begins its run at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe this week. See photos from the production.

4
FOR YEARS TO COME With Richard Riehle to Premiere In Los Angeles At Dances With Films Photo
FOR YEARS TO COME With Richard Riehle to Premiere In Los Angeles At Dances With Films

The half-hour TV pilot 'For Years to Come' will premiere in Los Angeles at the Dances With Films festival on Saturday July 1st at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Blvd.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Video VIDEO: Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW Video
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT
Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of Video
Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-7/01)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gunhild Carling Big Band
Catalina Jazz Supper Club (6/14-6/14)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CHRISTIANE NOLL LIVE!
Coachella Valley Repertory (6/22-6/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American Story
Skylight Theatre (6/01-6/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alonzo King Lines Ballet: Deep River
The Wallis (6/09-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with Renée Fleming
LA Opera (6/10-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Boston Bar Bloodsuckers
Three Clubs (6/04-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# How to Be an Ending
Hudson Guild Theatre (6/01-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# TERI RALSTON WITH ALIX KOREY
Coachella Valley Repertory (6/08-6/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You