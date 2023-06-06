WITCH HAZEL: AN ANXIETY PLAY to Open At The Hollywood Fringe Festival This Month

A dinner party, The Hobbit, and a house of vengeful house plants leads Witch Hazel down a spiral regarding her identity.
Witch Hazel: An Anxiety Play will open at the Hollywood Fringe Festival this month.
A dinner party, The Hobbit, and a house of vengeful house plants leads Witch Hazel down a spiral regarding her identity and if she really is the person that she presents to the world or just an imposter. Hopefully we will laugh along with her as they slide down the rabbit hole of “who am i?”
WHERE: The Broadwater Second Stage - 6320 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles CA 90038
Tuesday, June 6, 2023 @ 6:30 PM - Preview
Friday, June 9, 2023 @ 8 PM
Thursday, June 15, 2023 @ 9:30 PM
Friday, June 23, 2023 @ 10:30 PM
Saturday, June 24, 2023 @ 4PM
