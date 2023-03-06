Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WISTARIA FESTIVAL Announced At Sierra Madre Playhouse On March 19

Performances will be free all day long. Donations will be gratefully accepted.

Mar. 06, 2023  

On the sidewalk stage outside Sierra Madre Playhouse at 87 W. Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024, there will be a full day of live musical entertainment on the day of the City of Sierra Madre's Annual Wistaria Festival, Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Here's the line-up of acts:

9:45 a.m. Daniel Rodriguez, "America's Tenor" (and former New York City "Singing Policeman") will sing the national anthem.

10:00 a.m. Costanoan Rumsen Carmel Tribe will share traditional song, dance, drumming and blessings.

12 noon. Copper Lantern, an L.A.-based indie rock band with Sierra Madre's Molly J. McDevitt.

1 p.m. AKT Academy Youth Theatre. The troupe makes its home at the Sierra Madre Playhouse.

2 p.m. Daniel Rodriguez is back, with his wife, soprano and opera singer Marla Kavanaugh.

3 p.m. Ikes Creek, a bluesy Americana band which features Cori Cable Kidder, who starred in Sierra Madre Playhouse productions of A Patsy Cline Holiday Concert, Pump Boys and Dinettes, and Always...Patsy Cline.

4 p.m. L.A. Taiko Ichiza. A Japanese drumming ensemble, the Playhouse's guest every year at the Wistaria Festival.

The Wistaria Festival is an annual event in Sierra Madre, with 100 crafters and food vendors and an auto show. The Festival celebrates the world's largest wistaria vine, located in Sierra Madre. For information about street closures, parking, vine tours and shuttles, go to sierramadrechamber.com/#!wistaria-festival/c1cxc

Photo Credit: Ikes Creek




