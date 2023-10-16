WISH At The El Capitan Will Have Asha And Mickey Mouse Live On Stage!

The El Capitan Theatre offers fan event screenings for Disney Animation's newest feature, "Wish."

By: Oct. 16, 2023

The El Capitan Theatre is offering two fan event screenings for Disney Animation's Newest Feature, “Wish.” All tickets for “Wish” are on sale now.
 
The fan event screenings will take place at 7:00pm on Tuesday, November 21 and Wednesday, November 22, each with their own exclusive items included with a ticket.

  • Attendees at the Tuesday Fan Event will receive one randomly selected Funko POP!, one Wish collectible popcorn Tin with popcorn, beverage and event credential with their ticket. Tickets are $50.
  • Attendees at the Wednesday Fan Event will receive one Wish collectible popcorn tin with popcorn, one “This Wish” 10” Star Die-Cut Picture Disc provided by Disney Music Emporium, beverage and event credential with their ticket. Tickets are $60.

Daily showtimes for “Wish” November 22 – January 1 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:00pm and 9:55pm. Dates and showtimes are subject to change.
 
Guests are invited to arrive early to snap a picture at a themed photo op and purchase specialty concession items.
 
Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets for showtimes are $22 for adults and $18 for children and seniors.
 
Sensory Inclusive Screenings are available December 5 at 4:00pm and December 10 at 1:00pm. Open Caption screenings are available December 9 at 1:00pm and December 13 at 4:00pm. Spanish Dubbed screenings are available December 6 at 4:00pm and December 16 at 1:00pm.
 
The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2270475®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FElCapitanTheatre.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/safetyinformation/

Walt Disney Animation Studios' “Wish” is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney's Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after it's restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture. 




Recommended For You