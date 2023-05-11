WINONA Comes to the Hollywood Fringe Next Month

Is it better to feel this, than to feel nothing? After sell-out performances at Melbourne Fringe Festival and LIVE WORKS Festival of Experimental Art (Sydney), experimental devised performance project, Winona, will join the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Written, directed and performed by Ebony Rattle with Joseph Robinson, with compositions by experimental electronic artist Angelita Biscotti and dramaturgy by tour-de-force Australian experimental theatremaker Kerith Manderson-Galvin, the show is a sixty minute naked shopping trolley ride through an abandoned carpark, decorated with bandaids on the knees and elbows from previous wounds. Set to an industrial experimental soundtrack punctuated by sharp writing and devised movement, the show weaves its way through the very core of the creators' neurodiverse and disabled bodies, both cementing and questioning their existence in a society that continually wants to shut them out.

Winona runs for three performances June 19th through 24th at the Stephanie Fluery Theatre in Los Angeles.

You don't know where you are. You don't know what to feel. Your thoughts ricochet off every wall and the sterilizing lights from the doctors office permeate every thought. Just try this pill, just try to sleep, just exercise, just call this number if it gets bad. Most times it feels like they're keeping you alive just to keep you alive. Winona is equal parts soul crushing and absurdly ridiculous, wrapped up with too much sticky tape to disguise shoddy wrapping skills. The show is love letter to our neurodiverse and disabled bodies, brains and hearts.

Winona was born from queer disabled love, heartbreak, courage and strength. It's about learning to find yourself in the sticky mess of ableism, transphobia, body dysmorphia, prescription medication and really, how important friends and community are to trans and disabled people.

Who

Writer, Director, Actor Ebony Rattle (they/them) is a disabled, non-binary, writer, director, sound engineer and sound designer, interested in work that exists at the nexus of theatre and performance art. Recent theatre credits include Winona (Live Works Festival of Experimental Art/Melbourne Fringe Festival), The Last Hour (The Butterfly Club), Ring, Ring! (Theatre Works), BLITZ (Melbourne Fringe/Alex Theatre St. Kilda). www.ebonyrattle.com



Actor Joseph Robinson's (they/them) recent credits include Winona (Live Works Festival/Melbourne Fringe Festival) Pierrot (Forest Collective), Dark Mofo, Orpheus (Forest Collective) and various other shows and musicals. Joseph performs music under the moniker Soda, a project that is shifting and ever-changing, influenced by both the visual and sonic aesthetics of modern pop culture.



Dramaturg Kerith Manderson-Galvin (they/them) is a performer, maker, writer, director and dramaturg. They create unconventional works of theatre and performance. Their work champions queer femininity and making radically soft performance that plays with time, reality and feelings: they can be gentle, fragile, wild, emotional and imposing. Kerith's work appears in galleries, theatres, gigs, and at music and arts festivals. www.unofficialkerithfanclub.com



Composer and Sound Designer Angelita Biscotti (She/They) uses writing, performance, music, and astrology to explore unconventional intimacies, the spiritual dimension of the erotic, the possibility for decolonial and queer cosmic wonder within intimate relationships and solidarity work. Angelita has bylines in Jacobin, Overland, Liminal, Going Down Swinging, Cordite Poetry Review, and many others. Angelita's art has been supported by the City of Maribyrnong, City of Merri-bek, Multicultural Arts Victoria and City of Darebin.