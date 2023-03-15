Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WHITTIER BOULEVARD World Premiere to be Presented at Latino Theater Company in April

In this ensemble-devised work, the company uses its trademark blend of comedy, drama, music, dance and theatrical magic to transport us to Los Angeles in the year 2042.

Mar. 15, 2023  

WHITTIER BOULEVARD World Premiere to be Presented at Latino Theater Company in April

"Let's take a trip down Whittier Boulevard! ¡Arriba, Arriba!" sang Chicano surf-guitar band Thee Midniters in 1965. Inspired by a classic film named for a different famous boulevard, Latino Theater Company kicks off its 2023 Spring Season with an original, satirical comedy (previously announced for 2022, but delayed due to Covid) that takes its title from the 14-mile heart of East L.A. that has been a hub of commerce, culture and cruising for over 50 years. The world premiere of Whittier Boulevard, created by Evelina Fernández, Sal López, Geoffrey Rivas, Lucy Rodriguez and Jose Luis Valenzuela - the five original, founding ensemble members of the company - will run April 29 through May 28 at The Los Angeles Theatre Center. Low-priced previews begin April 20.

Starring Fernández, Lopez, Rivas and Rodriguez and directed by Valenzuela, Whittier Boulevard is a funny and poignant commentary on ageism, presented in Latino Theater Company's signature heightened and highly theatrical style.

In this ensemble-devised work, the company uses its trademark blend of comedy, drama, music, dance and theatrical magic to transport us to Los Angeles in the year 2042. Years of fires, torrential rain, anarchy and bloodshed have led to a totalitarian city-state where the elderly disappear, their stories forgotten. When authorities make a surprise visit to the home of faded Chicana starlet Veronica Del Rio on the eve of her 75th birthday, she enlists the help of her loudmouth nurse, a kindhearted policeman-fan, and a down-on-his-luck poet. Will Veronica disappear and be forgotten before she finds true love?

"This ensemble of actors has been working together for the last 38 years," says Valenzuela. "In this play we look at ageism, but we also explore finding the divine within ourselves so that we can create a better society. It's fun and campy, but we also address serious social issues, such as the current whittling away of civil rights in this country."

Whittier Boulevard features original music by Robert Revell and choreography by Urbanie Lucero. The creative team includes scenic designer François-Pierre Couture; lighting designer Pablo Santiago; sound designer John Zalewski; projection designers Yee Eun Nam and Yuki Izumihara; and costume designer Naila Aladdin Sanders. The production managers are Nathan Edelman and May Fei.

The play was workshopped as a streaming presentation for RE:Encuentro 2021, a virtual festival that featured 16 Latinx companies and artists from across the U.S. in digital residence at the Los Angeles Theatre Center.

The Latino Theater Company is dedicated to providing a world-class arts center for those pursuing artistic excellence; a laboratory where both tradition and innovation are honored and honed; and a place where the convergence of people, cultures and ideas contribute to the future. Now in its 38th year, LTC has operated The Los Angeles Theatre Center, a landmark building in Downtown's Historic Core, since 2006.

Whittier Boulevard opens on Saturday, April 29 at 8 p.m., with performances thereafter taking place on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m. through May 28. Six preview performances take place April 20 through April 28 on the same schedule. There will be two additional performances, on Monday, May 1 and Monday, May 15, both at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $22-$48, except opening night (April 29) which is $58 and includes both pre- and post-performance receptions, and previews, which are $10.

The Los Angeles Theatre Center is located at 514 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90013. Parking is available for $5 with box office validation at Joe's Parking structure, 530 S. Spring St. (immediately south of the theater).

For more information and to purchase tickets, call (213) 489-0994 or go to www.latinotheaterco.org.




Interview: Abigail Deser of THE THIN PLACE at Echo Theater Company Photo
Interview: Abigail Deser of THE THIN PLACE at Echo Theater Company
Deser responded to the text using all of the tools at her disposal. The show, in her opinion, calls for lyrical moments of choreography, instances of grittiness that evoke the works of Edward Albee or John Cassavetes, and the overall flexing of “intellectual muscles” to engage with the mysteries and metaphors laid out in the text.
The Late Paul Sorvino Honored With Special Award During Jonathan Bakers Oscar Viewing Part Photo
The Late Paul Sorvino Honored With Special Award During Jonathan Baker's Oscar Viewing Party
On March 12, 2023, on the eve of the 95th Academy Awards, French Riviera Film Festival (FRFF) founders Nicole Muj and Gotham Chandna paid tribute to legendary actor, the late Paul Sorvino at Jonathan Baker's Oscar Viewing Party.
Do LaB Announces Complete Music Lineup For 20th Anniversary Of LIGHTNING IN A BOTTLE Photo
Do LaB Announces Complete Music Lineup For 20th Anniversary Of LIGHTNING IN A BOTTLE
Do LaB have announced the complete music lineup for the 20th anniversary of Lightning in a Bottle, North America's original boutique festival taking place Memorial Day Weekend at Buena Vista Lake in Southern California this May 24-29, 2023.
Browse Los Angeles Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld Classifieds Photo
Browse Los Angeles Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld Classifieds
BroadwayWorld's Classifieds, the largest theater-industry job and listing resource on the web, is now going global! You can now submit and search for jobs/listings by region - including Los Angeles!

More Hot Stories For You


The Late Paul Sorvino Honored With Special Award During Jonathan Baker's Oscar Viewing PartyThe Late Paul Sorvino Honored With Special Award During Jonathan Baker's Oscar Viewing Party
March 14, 2023

On March 12, 2023, on the eve of the 95th Academy Awards, French Riviera Film Festival (FRFF) founders Nicole Muj and Gotham Chandna paid tribute to legendary actor, the late Paul Sorvino at Jonathan Baker's Oscar Viewing Party.
Turkish Consul General of Los Angeles, Sinan Kuzam, To Participate in Free Pre-Passover Shared Heritage ServiceTurkish Consul General of Los Angeles, Sinan Kuzam, To Participate in Free Pre-Passover Shared Heritage Service
March 14, 2023

Rabbi David Baron announced that the Beverly Hills Temple of the Arts at the Saban Theatre will present a Pre-Passover Shared Heritage of Freedom Shabbat Service featuring Special Guests, the Apage International and Global Choir under the direction of Marianne Lewis and Sinan Kuzam, Consul General of Türkiye in Los Angeles.  
AAPI Community Night Announced For COLONIALISM IS TERRIBLE BUT PHO IS DELICIOUS
March 14, 2023

Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, has announced a special Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Community Night for the Rolling World Premiere of Dustin H. Chinn’s “Colonialism is Terrible, But Phở is Delicious,” directed by the Chance’s Executive Artistic Director Oánh Nguyễn. 
Independent Shakespeare Co. Announces New Board DirectorIndependent Shakespeare Co. Announces New Board Director
March 14, 2023

Independent Shakespeare Co. (ISC), announced that Joel Carnes has been elected to its board of directors.
CHARLA-PALOOZA Will Celebrate The Art Of Charlie Benante and Carla HarveyCHARLA-PALOOZA Will Celebrate The Art Of Charlie Benante and Carla Harvey
March 14, 2023

As respected musicians, Anthrax’s Charlie Benante and Butcher Babies’ Carla Harvey have spent decades touring the globe and amassing diehard fans who love to see them dominate on the stage, but their creativity doesn’t stop there. Both are also incredible visual artists and a new gallery show, sponsored by Monster Energy and produced by Punk Rock & Paintbrushes, presents their imagination and expressiveness in a whole new light.
share