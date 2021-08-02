WELCOME TO THE NEIGHBORHOOD Premieres Live At The Hollywood Fringe

2Cents Theatre's immersive offshoot Loose Change has announced the World Premiere of their new show, Welcome to the Neighborhood written by Scott Golden and directed by Kristen Boulé. The show will feature seventeen performances during the 2021 Hollywood Fringe Festival running from August 14th-August 28th, 2021 at The Anthony Mendl Workshop located at 905 Cole Ave in Los Angeles.

In the spring of 1953, after an errant nuclear missile test off the coast of California, residents of Los Angeles were given a choice: evacuate Southern California for the foreseeable future or retreat into their own personal underground bunkers until the worst of the fallout subsides. Over fifteen months later, the government has given the "all clear" and folks have started to emerge from their protective subterranean shelters to resume their lives. Summer is here, birds are finally resuming their migratory patterns and Bob and Cindy Nelson want to invite you to their 7th annual (technically 8th) 4th of July Celebration BBQ! Come meet your new neighbors, bring your appetite and enjoy the freedom that comes with living back above ground!

Welcome to the Neighborhood is an outdoor immersive experience. All shows will be live in-person, not streamed. For all in-person performances at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, patrons will need to present proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test (within 72 hours) along with a photo ID. Food and drink will be offered free of charge with each ticket.

Production Team and Cast

Director Kristen Boulé (HFF Best Immersive Unreal City (2018), Vote for MURDER (2019)) is the artistic director and a co-founder of 2Cents Theatre Group. A multi-award-winning producer and director, her work spans a range of traditional narrative, musical theatre, and immersive experiences. She recently made made her off-Broadway producing debut with Bill Posley's The Day I Became Black. She produces 2Cents Theatre Group's annual Acting Out INK Fest, a three-day festival of female playwrights. She also manages the 2Cents Carolers who sing for homeless organizations, youth shelters, and supportive housing facilities every holiday season.

Writer Scott Golden is a Hollywood Fringe Festival and Los Angeles Theatre veteran who's previous writing works include The Last Twelve Years of Phineas Gage and Hurricane Kate. Golden produced the 2018 Top of Fringe Award winning production of Resa Fantastiskt Mystisk and 2017 Best Comedy Easy Targets. He is co-artistic director at the Sacred Fools Theater Company where he makes his artistic home.

Producer Tiffany Asta (HFF Best Immersive for Unreal City (2018), Vote for MURDER (2019)) is the Literary Manager for 2Cents Theatre Group. Originally from Oklahoma City, she received her undergraduate degree from Oklahoma State University. Last year, she graduated from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London with her MA in Theatre Criticism and Dramaturgy. While in London, she was a guest reviewer at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and also had an English translation she adapted performed by a well-known theatre in Paris.

Sound and Props are designed by Allison Sulock with Costuming by Linda Muggeridge.

The cast of Welcome to the Neighborhood includes Peter Fluet, Leigh Wulff, Dana DeRuyck, Lucas Alifano, Everjohn Feliciano, Kelly O'Malley, Gregory Guy Gordon, Joe Hernandez-Kolski and Sam Sheeks.

Tickets are available online at www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7142.