WAIT UNTIL DARK to Open at Palisades Theatre in March

Give yourself some relief from the stress of life by indulging in some real suspense that will, according to social scientists, get your psychological immune system pumping in a safe and controlled environment and make you feel better. Experience an evening of the suspense of Wait Until Dark by Frederick Knott, a classic thriller. Opening Friday March 27 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 P.M. and Sundays at 2:00 P.M. at the Pierson Playhouse located at 941 Temescal Canyon Dr. (just south of Sunset Blvd.)Pacific Palisades 90272.

The production is directed by Tony Torrisi and produced by Sherman Wayne and Martha Hunter with rights secured from Dramatist Play Services. Featured in the cast are, in alphabetical order: Trent Bruxton (Harry Roat), L. Marelle Carmel (Gloria), Brett Chapin (Mike Talman), Phil Iadevaia (Sam Hendrix), Josh Paris (Sgt. Carlino) and Vanessa White (Suzy Hendrix.

Wait Until Dark is the story of the hunter or the hunted-who preys most? A classic American play about a lady in peril. Young, blind, housewife Susie, confronts a trio of blackguards who want to get a doll that she doesn't know she has, the toy having a fortune of illicit items inside it. The battle of wits boils down to a confrontation between the lady and the devil. A suspenseful play with a thrilling climax.

Reserved seat tickets are $22 with a $2 discount for seniors, students and servicemen. To purchase tickets, please call the box office at (310) 454-1970 preferably during box office hours, Wednesday through Saturday from 3:30 to 6:30 P.M... Please note our box office gets a large number of calls and all voicemail messages will be answered in the order received to confirm your ticket order. Tickets are also available online at https://theatrepalisades.ticketleap.com/wait-until-dark/ for group ticket sales of 10 or more, please call the box office for group rates.

For more information about Theatre Palisades including our current production and upcoming auditions, please visit the Theatre Palisades websitehttp://www.theatrepalisades.org/. You can also find Theatre Palisades information on Facebook, and Instagram.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You