Vs. Theatre Company Presents TRUE WEST

Vs. Theatre Company presents Sam Shepard's masterpiece TRUE WEST, directed by Scott Cummins (Killer Joe, Bug). TRUE WEST will open on Friday, July 26 at 8pm and will perform through Saturday, August 31 at Vs. Theatre, 5453 W. Pico Blvd. in Los Angeles.

Lee and Austin are two estranged brothers who reunite at their mother's empty house in suburban California. Sparks fly and passions rage in this American classic from one of our greatest playwrights.

Sam Shepard (Playwright) His first New York plays, Cowboys and The Rock Garden, were produced by Theatre Genesis in 1963. For several seasons, he worked with off-off- Broadway theatre groups including La MaMa and Caffe Cino. Eleven of his plays won Obie Awards, including Chicago, The Tooth of the Crime, and Curse of the Starving Class. Other award-winning plays include Fool for Love, True West, A Lie of the Mind and Buried Child, for which he won a Pulitzer Prize in 1979. In 1986, Shepard was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Letters and received the Gold Medal for Drama from the Academy in 1992. He was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame two years later. As a writer and director, he filmed Far North andSilent Tongue. As an actor, he appeared in numerous films, including The Right Stuff, Days of Heaven and Resurrection. His final works of prose, The One Inside and Spy of the First Person, were published in 2017, the year of his death.

Scott Cummins (Director) has directed, acted and choreographed fights professionally for more than 25 years. He has worked at such places as The Goodman Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre, The Writers' Theatre, Lakeside Shakespeare Theatre, The IrishTheatre Company of Chicago, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, Chicago Dramatists, The Odyssey Theatre, The Road Theatre Company, Illinois Shakespeare Festival and Strawdog Theatre, to name a few. Scott has an MFA from Northwestern and a BFA from University of Illinois - Urbana/Champaign. He has received acclaim and several awards for his work, including a Jeff Award and a Jeff Citation for acting, a Jeff Citation for his fights, an After Dark Award and an Ovation for his direction. Scott is currently a Lecturer at San Jose State University.

The Cast of TRUE WEST features: Johnny Clark, Carole Goldman, Andrew Hawkes and David Starzyk.

TRUE WEST has assembled an award-winning design team; Scenic Design by Danny Cistone, Lighting Design by Derrick McDaniel,

Costume Design by Gelareh Khalioun, Sound Design by Lindsay Jones, Violence Design by Ned Mochel, Samantha Ramsey is the Production Stage Manager.

Performances are Fridays & Saturday at 8pm.

There will be no late seating.

All tickets are $20.00 (General Seating).

To purchase tickets, vstruewest.brownpapertickets.com or for more information, please visit www.vstheatre.org.

PHOTO CAPTION: Andrew Hawkes and Johnny Clark star in the Vs. Theatre Company production of TRUE WEST.

