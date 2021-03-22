Violinist Philippe Quint to Perform Two Curated Multimedia Programs in California

Multiple GRAMMY Award-nominated violinist Philippe Quint will return to the stage in April to present two of his signature curated multimedia shows in California, streamed online.

On Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 7:00pm PT, the Philharmonic Society of Orange County will present the world premiere of Quint's newest multimedia show, Astor Piazzolla at 100: A Musical Portrait with pianist Jun Cho. Quint's narration leads the audience through a celebration of Piazzolla's life on the centennial year of his birth through visual and musical depictions of the composer's musical influences and personal relationships with figures such as Alberto Ginastera, Duke Ellington, Igor Stravinsky, Nadia Boulanger, and J.S. Bach. Breaking boundaries and revolutionizing traditional tango, Piazzolla introduced the world to tango nuevo: a fusion of tango, jazz, klezmer, and classical music. This defined him as the single most important figure in the history of the genre. Tickets can be purchased through the Philharmonic Society of Orange County and the concert will be available to watch for one week following the premiere.

Quint's multimedia show Charlie Chaplin's Smile: A Musical Tribute to Charlie Chaplin, inspired by his wildly successful album debut on the Warner Classics label Chaplin's Smile, will be presented by the La Jolla Music Society on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 7:00pm PT. The online concert, performed with Jun Cho, features Quint's arrangements of works and video clips from Chaplin's most celebrated films - Modern Times, City Lights, Monsieur Verdoux, The Kid, Limelight, and A King in New York - interspersed with works by composers that had a great impact on Chaplin's compositional style: Tchaikovsky, Debussy, Brahms, Gershwin, and Stravinsky. During the performance, Quint will also narrate the stories that he has written and based on Chaplin's My Autobiography.

Tickets can be purchased through the La Jolla Music Society and the concert will be available to watch for one week following the premiere.

On Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11:00am and 2:00pm PT, Quint will join cellist Alisa Weilerstein and pianist Inon Barnaton in a live streamed chamber music concert presented by La Jolla Music Society that features Franck's Sonata in A Major for Cello and Piano and Arensky's Piano Trio No. 1 in D Minor, Op. 32.

Program Details

Philharmonic Society of Orange County Presents Astor Piazzolla at 100: A Musical

Portrait by Philippe Quint

Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 7:00pm PT

Online, Streaming for One Week

Tickets: $20

Link: https://tickets.philharmonicsociety.org/23481/23482

Artists:

Philippe Quint, violin

Jun Cho, piano

Program:

Concept, narrations, and visuals by Philippe Quint

PIAZZOLLA (arr. Pedro Giraudo): Villeguita

CARLOS GARDEL (arr. John Williams): "Por Una Cabeza"

JERRY BOCK (arr. John Williams): "If I Were a Rich Man" from Fiddler on the Roof

GINASTERA (arr. Charles Coleman): Tres Piezas, Op. 6, No. 1, "Cuyana"

STRAVINSKY (arr. by Samuel Dushkin): Scherzo from The Firebird

BARTOK: Romanian Folk Dance, Sz. 56, Nos. 1, 4 & 6

PIAZZOLLA: Prelude No. 1

NADIA BOULANGER (arr. Charles Coleman): Three Pieces for Cello and Piano, No. 3

PIAZZOLLA (arr. Pedro Giraudo): Tango Triunfal

ELLINGTON/GRAPPELLI (arr. John Novacek): In a Sentimental Mood

PIAZZOLLA: Oblivion

BACH: Violin Sonata No. 4 in C minor, BWV 1017, mvt. 1

PIAZZOLLA (arr. Pedro Giraudo): Muerte del Ángel

PIAZZOLLA (arr. Sofia Gubaidulina): Le Grand Tango

La Jolla Music Society Presents Charlie Chaplin's Smile by Philippe Quint

Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 7:00pm PT

Online, Streaming for One Week

Tickets: $20

Link: https://ljms.org/events/philippe-quint-2/

Artists:

Philippe Quint, violin

Jun Cho, piano

Program:

Concept, narrations, and visuals by Philippe Quint

CHAPLIN: City Lights Suite

DEBUSSY: Clair de lune

CHAPLIN: "Tango Bitterness" from Monsieur Verdoux

STRAVINSKY: Tango 1940

GERSHWIN (arr. Heifetz): It Ain't Necessarily So

CHAPLIN: "Weeping Willows" from A King in New York

CHAPLIN: "The Terry Theme (Eternally)" from Limelight

BRAHMS: Hungarian Dance No. 5

TCHAIKOVSKY: Melody Op. 42, No. 3

CHAPLIN: The Kid Fantasy

CHAPLIN: Theme from Modern Times "Smile"